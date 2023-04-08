Former India captain and IPL 2023 expert, Anil Kumble, has come down heavily on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting after the team suffered a five-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. SRH, who have lost both their matches so far in IPL 2023, could only score 121/8 batting first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with only four batters reaching the double figures mark.

Kumble blamed the batting of SRH for the team’s poor start to the season despite them being seen as one of the favourites for the title.

“It is not the greatest of starts. Even I had them in my Top-4 and I still believe that they have a good side, a very good batting line up. They have not fired. Their batting has let them down in both the matches,” Kumble said on JioCinema.

Besides batting failures, Kumble also pointed out the strategic mistakes the team from Hyderabad has made so far in their two games.

“Even against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, they didn’t score enough runs. Even the bowling on this surface. Even when they played against Rajasthan, they missed a trick by not bringing in Adil Rashid against Jos Buttler. We all know Buttler, at the start of the innings doesn’t like leg-spinners coming in and bowling. Even here, Adil Rashid was held till the first six overs. You only have 121 runs on board, use your main spinner. He should be bowling. Even Washington Sundar bowled just that one over in the powerplay. So, there are some things that they need to certainly work on but most importantly, they need to get their batting sorted,” Kumble added.

For LSG, Krunal Pandya emerged as the match-winner, taking three wickets and scoring 34 off 23 balls.

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina praised the Indian player for his all-round show and branded him as a “very important” player for the Lucknow side.

“He (Krunal) batted with good intent. Scored boundaries and then picked up singles as well, it was a good all-round performance today. The boundary he scored by stepping out, it is a difficult shot in these conditions and then the six to Adil Rashid, he looked in good form. Like he mentioned to the press, he has worked on it and is a good white ball cricketer,” Raina said.

“He bowls during the powerplay and if asked to bowl later also, stands for his captain. In batting as well, he has good dimension. Looks to attack, has good intent and plays very less dot balls and whenever there is an opportunity, hits boundaries as well. He is a very important player for LSG.”

Today in IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals meet Delhi Capitals at 3.30 PM while Mumbai Indians play against Chennai Super Kings at 7.30 PM. The matches will be streamed live on JioCinema.

