Former New Zealand left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori was on Monday named Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise parting ways with Brian Lara.

Vettori currently serves as assistant coach of the Australian men’s cricket team. He had previously served as the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a team he also captained, for five seasons between 2014 and 2018 before getting replaced in the role by Gary Kirsten.

West Indian batting legend Lara has been sacked from his role following a solitary season in charge, in which the ‘Orange Army’ finished at the very bottom of the 10-team points table.

“Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach,” said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle.

🚨Announcement🚨 Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head Coach🧡 Welcome, coach! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

Vettori, a left-arm spinner of repute, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. During his stint with RCB, Vettori had guided them to IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.

Confirming parting ways with Lara, the SRH said: “As our two-year association with Lara came to an end, we bid adieu to him.

“Thank you for the contribution to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him 🧡 Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nEp95pNznT — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023

Lara had taken over from Tom Moody as the head coach ahead of the IPL 2023. The West Indian legend had joined the SRH as batting coach during the IPL 2022.

Lara had a miserable time as Sunrisers head coach as the franchise finished 10th in the IPL 2023, and their last play-off appearance was in 2020.

Moody was their head coach in IPL 2019 before giving way to Trevor Bayliss for the IPL 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The latest announcement meant that the Sunrisers continue their constant change of head coaches, with Vettori becoming the fourth head coach over the last six seasons.

Former Australia all-rounder Moody returned for another tenure in IPL 2022 but a year later he was replaced by Lara.

With inputs from PTI