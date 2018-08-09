First Cricket
Sunil Joshi, Ramesh Powar, former New Zealand international Maria Fahey among candidates in race for India women's coach

Former India spinners Sunil Joshi and Ramesh Powar will be among 20 candidates to be interviewed for the role of the women's cricket coach in Mumbai on Friday.

Press Trust of India, August 09, 2018

New Delhi: Former India spinners Sunil Joshi and Ramesh Powar will be among 20 candidates to be interviewed for the role of the women's cricket coach in Mumbai on Friday.

Others who will be interviewed are former India wicket-keepers Ajay Ratra and Vijay Yadav, former women's captain Mamatha Maben and Suman Sharma, who earlier served as the assistant coach when Purnima Rau was in charge.

File image of Sunil Joshi. Image credit: Twitter/@SunilJoshi_Spin

File image of Sunil Joshi. Image credit: Twitter/@SunilJoshi_Spin

Maria Fahey, who played two Tests and 51 ODIs for New Zealand, has also applied for the job. The 34-year-old is currently a coach at the ACA Academy in Guntur.

Joshi and Powar can be considered strong contenders. Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs, is already serving as the interim coach after the controversial exit of Tushar Arothe.

Joshi's experience as player and coach will also be hard to ignore. The left-arm spinner who represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs, has had coaching stints with Oman and most recently Bangladesh. The veteran of 160 first-class games has also coached Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Hyderabad.

COA member Diana Edulji, BCCI cricket operations GM Saba Karim and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary will be conducting the interviews.

The BCCI had invited applications for the coach's role after Arothe's bitter exit. He and senior players of the team developed serious differences 12 months after he took the team to the World Cup final.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

