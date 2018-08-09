Sunil Joshi, Ramesh Powar, former New Zealand international Maria Fahey among candidates in race for India women's coach
Former India spinners Sunil Joshi and Ramesh Powar will be among 20 candidates to be interviewed for the role of the women's cricket coach in Mumbai on Friday.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
RS deputy chairman election: BJP’s nimbleness, guile comes to fore as Opposition unity goes ‘Hari bharose’
-
RS deputy chairman election: Harivansh Narayan Singh elected after two rounds of voting; BJP, Opposition leaders congratulate
-
Fifty years of Prague Spring: A look back at the events that unfolded after Soviet tanks rolled into erstwhile Czechoslovakia
-
Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 eyes grand opening; must tread with caution post-Karunanidhi's death
-
Swaminathan Gurumurthy’s appointment to RBI board: Why the political fuss and social media outcry is illogical
-
यूपी से झारखंड तक का जिक्र: मोदी के भाषण ने साफ किया, हरिवंश क्यों चुने गए
-
कैबिनेट ने तीन तलाक बिल को मंजूरी दी, अब मजिस्ट्रेट दे सकता है जमानत
-
PM मोदी की जुबानी, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश की कहानी
-
LIVE, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 2nd Test at Lord's, DAY 1st: टी ब्रेक पर वापस से शुरू हुई बारिश
-
पाकिस्तान बनाने का समर्थन सबसे पहले पटेल ने किया था, नेहरू ने नहीं !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: Former India spinners Sunil Joshi and Ramesh Powar will be among 20 candidates to be interviewed for the role of the women's cricket coach in Mumbai on Friday.
Others who will be interviewed are former India wicket-keepers Ajay Ratra and Vijay Yadav, former women's captain Mamatha Maben and Suman Sharma, who earlier served as the assistant coach when Purnima Rau was in charge.
File image of Sunil Joshi. Image credit: Twitter/@SunilJoshi_Spin
Maria Fahey, who played two Tests and 51 ODIs for New Zealand, has also applied for the job. The 34-year-old is currently a coach at the ACA Academy in Guntur.
Joshi and Powar can be considered strong contenders. Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs, is already serving as the interim coach after the controversial exit of Tushar Arothe.
Joshi's experience as player and coach will also be hard to ignore. The left-arm spinner who represented India in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs, has had coaching stints with Oman and most recently Bangladesh. The veteran of 160 first-class games has also coached Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Hyderabad.
COA member Diana Edulji, BCCI cricket operations GM Saba Karim and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary will be conducting the interviews.
The BCCI had invited applications for the coach's role after Arothe's bitter exit. He and senior players of the team developed serious differences 12 months after he took the team to the World Cup final.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
Also See
India to tour New Zealand early next year for five ODIs and three T20Is
New Zealand turn down offer to resume tours in Pakistan after 15 years due to security concerns
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern resumes duties after six weeks of maternity leave