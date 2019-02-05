First Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to play all ODIs against Australia as India build for World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar wants India to include Rishabh Pant in their squad because the 21-year-old is left-handed batsman.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 05, 2019 13:53:15 IST

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants India to play Rishabh Pant in all of the matches of the upcoming ODI series against Australia at home.

According to a report in Times of India, Gavaskar wants Pant to play as he's a left-handed batsman and also wants him to bat at a higher position in the middle-order.

File image of Rishabh Pant. AFP

“I would look at Rishabh Pant because he brings the left-handedness into the top line-up,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by TOI. “I would look at Rishabh playing in the five ODIs against Australia, because that will give a fair idea on how the young kid is shaping up with giving him a little more responsibility at No. 4 or 5.”

While Pant has been a regular in Tests and T20Is in recent past, the 21-year-old has not been able to nail down a place for himself in the ODI squad.

Apart from Pant, Gavaskar also wants Team India management to pick veteran Dinesh Karthik as a "spare opener".

“I would look at Dinesh Karthik as third opener because you want to carry a spare opener in your 15 anyway. Even if you have three wicket-keepers in your squad, so be it. I think it will give the team just a little flexibility with the batting,” Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar feels the backup all-rounder spot in India's 2019 World Cup squad is going to be a toss up between Ravindra Jadeja and Vijay Shankar, in which case the pace bowling all-rounder might be picked ahead of Jadeja.

He also added that the inclusion of Shankar would allow India to take only three pacers to England for the ICC event.

India's five-match ODI series against Australia starts from 2 March.

