Sunil Gavaskar turns 69 years old: How much do you know about the Little Master's illustrious career?

Gavaskar, widely regarded by his contemporaries as the greatest batsman of his time, turned 69 on 10 July. But how well do you the cricketer-turned-commentator?

Sunil Dhavala, July 10, 2018

Sunil Gavaskar, India's original 'Little Master' marked his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

During his playing days, the opening batsman (widely regarded by his contemporaries — teammates and adversaries included — as the greatest of his time) was the living embodiment of 'textbook' batting and his autobiography Sunny Days is arguably the cricketing tome for young cricketers. Gavaskar's 16-year Test career saw him play 125 matches against some of the most competitive teams and menacing fast bowlers to have ever played the sport.

Now that's enough gimmes. It's time for you to show us how much you know about cricketer-turned-commentator.

Take this quiz.

Now.

The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018

Tags : #Birthday #Cricket #Didyouknow #Indian Cricket Team #Little Master #Quiz #Sunil Gavaskar #Test Cricket

