Sunil Gavaskar turns 69 years old: How much do you know about the Little Master's illustrious career?
Gavaskar, widely regarded by his contemporaries as the greatest batsman of his time, turned 69 on 10 July. But how well do you the cricketer-turned-commentator?
Sunil Dhavala,
July 10, 2018
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 AUS Vs PAK Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 5 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs UAEW Papua New Guinea Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO Vs IREW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW vs SCO - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 10th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UAEW vs BANW - Jul 10th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs PNGW - Jul 10th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Sunil Gavaskar, India's original 'Little Master' marked his 69th birthday on Tuesday.
During his playing days, the opening batsman (widely regarded by his contemporaries — teammates and adversaries included — as the greatest of his time) was the living embodiment of 'textbook' batting and his autobiography Sunny Days is arguably the cricketing tome for young cricketers. Gavaskar's 16-year Test career saw him play 125 matches against some of the most competitive teams and menacing fast bowlers to have ever played the sport.
Now that's enough gimmes. It's time for you to show us how much you know about cricketer-turned-commentator.
Take this quiz.
Now.
The author is CEO of The Third Umpire Media. He had held senior management roles at Bertelsmann, National Geographic, Fox Broadcasting, Star TV and other companies. He is also an alumnus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2018
Also See
India vs England: James Anderson to prove fitness in domestic games ahead of the Test series after recovering from shoulder injury
India vs England: Rohit Sharma's century drives team to victory in 3rd T20I and seal series 2-1
35 years to India's first World Cup win: When Kapil's Devils scripted history to change the face of nation's cricket