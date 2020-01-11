Sunil Gavaskar says Ranji Trophy will be considered as IPL's poor cousin until match fees are increased substantially
Sunil Gavaskar said that Ranji Trophy will remain a "poor cousin" of the cash-rich IPL until the player's match fee in the country's premier first-class tournament is substantially increased.
New Delhi: Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that Ranji Trophy will remain a "poor cousin" of the cash-rich IPL until the player's match fee in the country's premier first-class tournament is substantially increased.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Getty Images
A player now gets approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per match in the Ranji Trophy, a far cry from the meagre salary the cricketers would withdraw not long ago, but still the amount is no match to the millions the IPL stars earn.
"IPL dominates Ranji Trophy. Unless match fees are increased substantially, it (Ranji Trophy) will be considered an orphan and poor cousin of Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.
The legendary batsman, who captained India to the famous 1985 Benson & Hedges World Series triumph in Australia, was speaking during the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture in the national capital.
Updated Date:
Jan 11, 2020 19:01:44 IST
