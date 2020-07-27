Sunil Gavaskar says he would love to see Sourav Ganguly carry on as BCCI chief till 2023 World Cup

Former India captain cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised Sourav Ganguly's administrative skills and expressed his desire to see the former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) head continue as the BCCI president till 2023 Men's cricket World Cup that India will be hosting.

With former India captain Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief set to an end on 27 July, the BCCI had filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking various amendments to the revamped board's constitution including asking the apex body to extend Ganguly and Jay Shah's tenure till 2025.

While the matter is slated to receive a verdict on 17 August, Gavaskar feels Ganguly will be able to lead the cricket board with as much competence as he showed while leading the cricket team.

Writing in a regular column for Mid-day, Gavaskar said, "Personally, I would love to see Sourav and his team carry on till the end of the 2023 World Cup in India but let's see what the court decides. Just like Sourav lifted the Indian team after the early murky times and restored the faith of the Indian cricket lovers, so also he and his team look capable of doing that with the BCCI administration."

He also was of the opinion that a delay in the verdict was putting "Indian cricket in limbo". He wrote that while there are a lot more important cases than cricket before the apex judicial body, Indian cricket lovers are awaiting the decision anxiously.

According to the rules set by the board's constitution, a person has to serve a cooling-off period of three years if he or she has served "two successive terms or six years as an office-bearer in the BCCI or any state association".