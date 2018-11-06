First Cricket
Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar escape mishap at Ekana Stadium during second India-West Indies T20I

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjerekar Tuesday escaped unhurt after one of the glass doors of the commentary box at the newly-built Ekana Stadium lay shattered just as the duo was entering the enclosure.

Press Trust of India, November 06, 2018

The Ekana Stadium, which was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth earlier on Tuesday, made its debut as international cricket venue on Tuesday.

File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

Both the former cricketers were lucky to return unscratched.

"One of the glass doors just crumbled like a pack of cards but luckily no one sustained any injuries. All are safe," Manjrekar later said.

It could have been even worse as mismanagement and chaos ruled the roost during international cricket's return to the 'City of Nawabs' after a hiatus of 24 years.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium is a private property situated inside the Ekana Sportz City, being developed in the outskirts of the state capital

Inexperience on the part of the organisers was at the forefront, the worst sufferer being the mediapersons, who were there to cover the match.

The media box is a swanky one but erratic internet and power connection, coupled with frequent power cuts caused a lot of inconvenience.

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) officials looked helpless as the stadium is a private property.

The 50,000 capacity stadium, however, was packed to capacity.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018

