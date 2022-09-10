Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh share different opinions on Virat Kohli opening for India in T20 World Cup

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and erstwhile Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar shared their verdict on Virat Kohli opening the batting for team India in the T20 World Cup later this year. However, both had different opinions on the matter.

The off-spinner was of the view that Kohli opening the innings could work wonders for India as he had been brilliant in that role with RCB as well.

“He has opened innings even in franchise cricket, for RCB while he was captaining. When he opened the innings for RCB, he scored 973 runs in one season. So this role is not new to him, he sort of likes that spot,” Harbhajan said India Today.

The debate sparkled after Kohli’s majestic 71st century against Afghanistan in their last Asia Cup encounter. Kohli score 122 from 61 deliveries as India won the match by 101 runs.

“Indian team needs to see what they need to do going forward whether they want to have a combo of Virat Kohli and Rohit starting the innings and KL bat at No. 3. The management needs to decide whether this can be plan B or plan A. For me, Virat is a top, top player, no doubt about it. So are KL Rahul and Rohit,” he added.

However, Gavaskar said that Kohli opening should be considered as a second option, whereas KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should be the primary openers for India Down Under.

“Well, I think he certainly gives an option. He has opened the batting for India against England a couple of years back if I recall correctly. He and Rohit Sharma opened the batting against England. He has opened for India, Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar suggested that the selection committee should add an extra batter in the squad who is not an opener and Kohli can open if one of the two openers is unavailable.

A special 71st century for the India superstar 🙌 More on Virat Kohli’s milestone knock ➡️ https://t.co/Vha1ypxpfl pic.twitter.com/HXX3Gy8Nx7 — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2022

“He now gives an extra option which means that if you are looking to pick a squad for the T20 World Cup, he can be considered as the 3rd opener after Rahul and Rohit Sharma. So you can maybe look to include another batter or whoever the selection committee thinks would be an ideal fit.

“With this innings, he has given an extra option to the coach, captain, and the selection committee,” Gavaskar added.

