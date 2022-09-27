Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of India opener KL Rahul who has been facing criticism for his lack of runs recently in T20Is. India captain Rohit Sharma has already announced that Rahul is India’s first-choice opener however the Bengaluru batter is still to find his best form.

In the Asia Cup 2022, he scored 132 runs in five matches and in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Australia, Rahul could only amass 66 runs with 55 of them coming in the first game alone.

Gavaskar, one of the best batters of all time, said that the criticism of Rahul doesn’t hold much weight as the batter sacrificed his wickets for the team’s sake in the last two T20Is in order to up the ante.

“Well, he was doing what the team was expecting him to do which was both the times, you saw he got a fifty in the first game but in the second game, where he had to throw the bat from the first ball because it was an 8-overs-a-side game, he sacrificed his wicket for the team,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“Similarly, the asking rate in the 3rd T20I match was more than 9 runs an over, it’s never easy, you want to get off to a good start. He sacrificed his wicket over there,” Gavaskar added.

Former India captain Gavaskar also spoke on what can help batters like Rahul and Kohli score consistently.

“Again, like Kohli, when Rahul is playing proper cricketing shots, then he is unstoppable. But when these two players are trying to swing across the line, that is not their strength. They can play across the line when they come to the front foot and flick it that away but trying to play that cross-batter shot, they get into trouble. If they try to avoid that, they will keep scoring runs consistently,” Gavaskar explained.

