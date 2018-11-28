First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd Test Nov 24, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sunil Gavaskar feels sorry for Mithali Raj, says player of her experience should not have been left out in knockout game

I feel sorry for Mithali. She has a very good point. She has served Indian cricket for 20 years. She scored runs, she won player of the match in both matches (she played at the World T20)," Gavaskar said.

Press Trust of India, November 28, 2018

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of senior Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj in the controversy surrounding her dropping from the World T20 semi-final team, saying a player of her experience should not have been left out of the crucial match.

The 35-year-old Mithali was left out of the World T20 semifinal against England that raised quite a few eyebrows after India's eight-wicket loss. She was dropped despite scoring back-to-back fifties in the group stage of the competition held in the West Indies.

File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

File photo of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

The team management cited cricketing logic – it did not want to change a winning combination – behind the move to drop Mithali but former skipper Gavasakar did not agree with that.

"I feel sorry for Mithali. She has a very good point. She has served Indian cricket for 20 years. She scored runs, she won player of the match in both matches (she played at the World T20)," Gavaskar told India Today.

"She was injured for one game but fit for the next game. Just convert this situation into the men's game. If you had a Virat Kohli who was injured for one game and then is fit for the knockout, will you leave him out?

"You have to pick your best player for the knockouts. You needed the experience and expertise of Mithali Raj," he said.

Mithali had written an e-mail to the BCCI, accusing coach Ramesh Powar and Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji, saying the two are biased against her and have tried to "destroy" her.

Gavaskar said it was difficult to comment on Powar's role from a distance but made it clear that the reason given for Mithali's dropping was wrong.

"What happened with Powar. It is very difficult to comment on that from here. but it's difficult to accept whatever the reason was. They said they wanted to stick with the same team, I don't think that's a good enough excuse. You can't drop someone like Mithali Raj," said the former captain.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018

Tags : Committee Of Administrators, Diana Edulji, Mithali Raj, Ramesh Powar, SportsTracker, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all