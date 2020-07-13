Sunil Gavaskar criticises Nasser Hussain for wrong perception about Indian cricket team

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is not impressed with the comments of former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Hussain, on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show, commented about how Indian cricket team got tougher under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Gavaskar took exception to Hussain's opinion, telling him that his perception of the Indian team is entirely wrong.

Writing in his Mid-Day column that was published on Sunday, Gavaskar said, "Nasser went on to say that earlier, the team would be wishing the opposition good morning and smiling at them etc. See this perception: That if you are nice then you are weak. That unless you are in the face of the opposition, you are not tough. Is he suggesting that Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh to name just a few were not tough? That just because they went about their business without any chest-thumping, swearing, screaming and pumping their arms in obscene gestures, they were weak?"

Gavaskar added, "And what does he know of toughness of the teams in the '70s and '80s which won overseas as well as at home to make that statement? Yes, Ganguly was a top captain, taking over the reins at a most delicate time in Indian cricket, but to say that earlier teams were not tough is nonsense."

Hussain words were, "I've always said and this is a generalisation. (Sourav) Ganguly made India a tougher side. Before Ganguly, they were a very talented side but you also felt they were very nice side. Very down to earth. It was a very pleasant experience.

"Playing against a Ganguly side, you knew you are in a battle. You knew Ganguly understood the passions of Indian cricket fans. It wasn't just a game of cricket. It was more important than a game of cricket. And he was fiesty and he picked fiesty cricketers whether it Harbhajan or Yuvraj. When you met him away from the game, he was lovely. Sourav is like that."

Gavaskar also went on to write that the anchors on TV should not be just 'head-nodders' and instead speak up and counter whenever such aspersions are cast on Indian cricket history.