Sunil Gavaskar criticises MCC's recommendation of standardising cricket ball in Test cricket, calls decision 'unfortunate'
The World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), called the custodian of the game's laws, has proposed the use of a standard ball in the inaugural World Test Championship, which takes place after the World Cup in May-July.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 35 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kings and a dacoit offers clue on how to fix him
-
China's blocking of Masood Azhar's listing at UN as terrorist is not a setback, but a diplomatic victory for India
-
Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theories about why this has Mayawati worried
-
Avengers: Endgame trailer — Surviving superheroes, including Captain Marvel, hatch a plan to defeat Thanos
-
Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhouse, a 'rustic' exploration
-
Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TIFR need to remodel business, not just rely on State funds, say experts
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this will work and whether EU will agree to proposition
-
Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matters bodes well for challenge on two fronts
-
राफेल डील: सरकार ने पेश किए दस्तावेज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला सुरक्षित
-
चुनावों से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वरिष्ठ नेता टॉम वडक्कन BJP में शामिल
-
Loksabha Election 2019: दलितों की सबसे बड़ी नेता क्यों हैं BSP सुप्रीमो मायावती?
-
तनाव के बीच करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर भारत-पाक की पहली बैठक शुरू
-
चीन ने UN में मसूद अजहर को फिर बचाया, ग्लोबल आतंकी घोषित करने का प्रस्ताव रद्द
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar Thursday slammed the MCC's recommendation that single-make balls be used in Test cricket, saying that it would be "unfortunate" if the suggestion, which will take away the challenge of playing in overseas conditions, is considered seriously.
The World Cricket Committee of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), called the custodian of the game's laws, has proposed the use of a standard ball in the inaugural World Test Championship, which takes place after the World Cup in May-July.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP
"Now we are hearing that they (MCC) are taking about standardising the ball, you might as well standardise the pitches, you might as well standardise the bat, you might as well standardise everything...What's the big deal in playing cricket... (there is this) whole idea of going overseas and winning... because you are playing in different conditions," said Gavaskar at the launch of 'So Sorry Gully Cricket' app.
"That (MCC) World Committee is like Cricket Club of India or the National Cricket Club in Kolkata or Madras Cricket Club in Chennai. It is pretty similar to that, the MCC is saying our committee should (be) listened to (more than the) ICC Committee. And unfortunately a lot of people take them seriously," he added.
At the moment, SG ball is used in India, Dukes in England and the West Indies, and Kookaburra in other countries including Australia and South Africa.
Players have expressed their ball preference in recent times, including India skipper Virat Kohli and premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. They gave their vote to the red Dukes.
A shot clock to prevent time wasting and free hit for a no ball are among the other steps proposed by the MCC to spice up the longest format.
Gavaskar said playing in home and overseas conditions form the essence of Test cricket.
"I personally feel, the whole idea of cricket is the different conditions that you get. You get different conditions from 'gully' to 'gully' (street to street), leave aside country to country or city to city.
"One gully there might be something, which is just across, you can't hit the straight ball, there might be a policeman there, there might a fish vendor coming there (while the play is on), which might not happen in next gully, so you cannot standardise.
"The whole idea of cricket and why players are recognised as being good or great is when they do well overseas, unfamiliar conditions," Gavaskar added.
The batting great also ridiculed queries on his prediction for India's chances at the Word Cup, which starts 30 May in England.
"I would be very happy to answer the question, (but) unfortunately I haven't been able to check Virat Kohli's palm...I cannot answer the question (but) I am hoping that India wins the World Cup," he said.
Updated Date:
Mar 14, 2019 18:18:09 IST
Also See
Fans laud MS Dhoni after former Indian captain declines invitation to inaugurate pavilion named after him at Ranchi stadium
Ashes urn to travel to Australia for only the third time in history
Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped from highest category of central BCCI contracts; Rishabh Pant gets into Grade A