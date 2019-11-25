First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sunil Gavaskar chides Virat Kohli for claiming India began winning tough Test matches during Sourav Ganguly's era, reminds him of 1970s victories

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took exception to Virat Kohli's comment that India began to stand up to tough Test challenges during Sourav Ganguly's era, arguing that the team was winning even when the current captain was not even born.

Press Trust of India, Nov 25, 2019 09:09:57 IST

Kolkata: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took exception to Virat Kohli's comment that India began to stand up to tough Test challenges during Sourav Ganguly's era, arguing that the team was winning even when the current captain was not even born.

Sunil Gavaskar chides Virat Kohli for claiming India began winning tough Test matches during Sourav Gangulys era, reminds him of 1970s victories

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

After India's crushing win in the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli said India have learnt to stand up and it all "started from Dada's (Sourav Ganguly) team".

Not impressed with the thought of Kohli, former captain Gavaskar said, "The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then."

"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in the 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost as other teams did," Gavaskar said at the post-match show on Star Sports.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 09:09:57 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket, BCCI, India Vs Bangladesh, Indian Cricket Team, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all