Sunil Gavaskar chides Virat Kohli for claiming India began winning tough Test matches during Sourav Ganguly's era, reminds him of 1970s victories
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took exception to Virat Kohli's comment that India began to stand up to tough Test challenges during Sourav Ganguly's era, arguing that the team was winning even when the current captain was not even born.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs DEL Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Baroda by 67 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs PUN - Nov 25th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took exception to Virat Kohli's comment that India began to stand up to tough Test challenges during Sourav Ganguly's era, arguing that the team was winning even when the current captain was not even born.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP
After India's crushing win in the second Test against Bangladesh, Kohli said India have learnt to stand up and it all "started from Dada's (Sourav Ganguly) team".
Not impressed with the thought of Kohli, former captain Gavaskar said, "The Indian captain said that this thing started in 2000 with Dada's (Ganguly's) team. I know Dada is the BCCI President, so maybe Kohli wanted to say nice things about him. But India were also winning in the '70s and '80s. He wasn't born then."
"A lot of people still think that cricket started only in the 2000s. But the Indian team won overseas in the '70s. The Indian team also won away in 1986. India also drew series overseas. They lost as other teams did," Gavaskar said at the post-match show on Star Sports.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 09:09:57 IST
