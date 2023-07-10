Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunil Gavaskar turns 74, see how Twitter wished 'Sunny G'

In a career spanning over 16 years and 233 international matches, Gavaskar broke various and set various records.

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively. .Image: BCCI/ File

The man who became the first batter in the world to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 today.

In a career spanning over 16 years and 233 international matches, Gavaskar broke various records and set many of his own. The 5.5 feet tall magician, also known as the ‘Little Master’, has the honour of having a series with Australia – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – to his name.

He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively. He scored 35 centuries; 34 in Tests and one in ODIs, and 72 half-centuries; 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs.

Here’s how Twitter is wishing ‘Sunnt G’ on his 74th birthday:

Published on: July 10, 2023 12:52:10 IST

