The man who became the first batter in the world to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, Sunil Gavaskar turned 74 today.

In a career spanning over 16 years and 233 international matches, Gavaskar broke various records and set many of his own. The 5.5 feet tall magician, also known as the ‘Little Master’, has the honour of having a series with Australia – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – to his name.

He played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs at an average of 51.12 and 35.13 respectively. He scored 35 centuries; 34 in Tests and one in ODIs, and 72 half-centuries; 45 in Tests and 27 in ODIs.

Here’s how Twitter is wishing ‘Sunnt G’ on his 74th birthday:

1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ World Cup-winner 🏆

233 intl. games

13,214 intl. runs 👌🏻

First batter to score 1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in Tests 👏🏻👏🏻 Here’s wishing Sunil Gavaskar – former #TeamIndia Captain & batting great – a very Happy Birthday. 👏🏻🎂 pic.twitter.com/WmZSyuu0Lj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

5’5 but stood tall and feared nothing. 😵 Happy birthday to India’s Little Master and World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar. 💗 pic.twitter.com/frcRHXHs39 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 10, 2023

🔹 1983 World Cup winner 🏆

🔹 13,214 international runs 💪

🔹 First batter to register 10,000 runs in Tests 🔝

🔹 First batter to score a 💯 in both innings of a Test thrice 🔁 Here’s wishing, the Sunil Gavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂👏#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/eTMKvWz25k — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2023

Wishing the Little Master #SunilGavaskar, a very Happy Birthday! Your unmatched batting prowess, impeccable technique, and records galore continue to inspire generations of cricketers. @BCCI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 10, 2023