First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
INDW in SL | 4th T20I Sep 24, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 25, 2018
IND vs AFG
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Stuart Law to step down as West Indies coach, signs four-year deal with Middlesex

Stuart Law has signed a four-year deal and will begin duties in January following West Indies' tours of India and Bangladesh

Agence France-Presse, September 25, 2018

London: Stuart Law is leaving his role as West Indies head coach to take over at Middlesex from next season, the English county announced.

The former Australia batsman has signed a four-year deal and will begin duties in January following West Indies' tours of India and Bangladesh.

File image of Windies coach Stuart Law. Image courtesy: Twitter @westindies

File image of Windies coach Stuart Law. Image courtesy: Twitter @westindies

"It is a great privilege to be asked to coach Middlesex and to accept one of the plum jobs in world cricket," Law said.

"I have very much enjoyed my time with the West Indies and wish the staff and players every success.

"There is never a good time to leave but the opportunity to work with Middlesex for four years at the home of cricket was too good to decline."

After brief stints in charge of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the 49-year-old took over the Windies' reins in January 2017 and led his team to a memorable Test victory over England at Headingley last summer.

Law said his time in charge of the Windies had been "very enjoyable" "I believe we have made tremendous strides forward as a team during the past two years," he said.

His departure means West Indies will have a new coach in charge when England visit the Caribbean in January.

West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said: "While I regret his leaving and the timing of it, I fully understand his reasons, and along with everyone at Cricket West Indies want to thank him for his dedication and commitment whilst in the role and wish him the very best of luck at Middlesex.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : English County, Jimmy Adams, Lord's Cricket Ground, MIddlesex, SportsTracker, Stuart Law, West Indies, Windies

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all