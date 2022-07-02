Watch: Stuart Broad leaks 35 runs in six balls for most expensive over in Test cricket

Stuart Broad achieved an unwanted feat during the fifth Test against India in Birmingham after he gave away 35 runs in one over in the first innings. This is now the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket.

Bowling the 84th over of the innings, Broad was up against India skipper Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowled a short one first up with two fielders around the deep fine leg region. Bumrah top-edged this one and Zak Crawley ran towards his left to grab the catch but the ball went through his hands for a four.

The England fast bowler then bowled a bouncer which went over the batter as well the wicket-keeper's head for 5 wides making it nine in just one legal delivery. The nightmare for Broad was yet to be unveiled.

He persisted on bowling the short ones to Bumrah and the Indian captain seemed to be in the groove. Broad bowled another short ball to Bumrah who top edged it and the ball went over the wicket-keeper's head for a maximum. To add to the misery, Broad had to bowl this one again as he had overstepped.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket #ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

The right-arm bowler tried to change his length making an attempt to bowl a yorker but couldn't quite execute it and ended up bowling Bumrah a juicy full toss that was dispatched for a four over mid-on. He then bowled a good length delivery around the off stump channel but Bumrah, who was thrashing everything to the boundary ropes, didn't shy away to slog this one as well. Though, he got an inside edge, the ball went for another four behind the stumps.

Broad had already been struck for 24 with three more deliveries to go. The right-hander was again hit for a four by Bumrah who fell on the ground while playing the big shot but got enough on it to send the ball to deep mid-wicket boundary.

The four was followed by a maximum on the penultimate delivery, making it a 34-run over with one ball to go. Broad bowled the fifth ball short and around the leg stump line and Bumrah helped the ball in its way to long leg.

The England pacer finally got the length right as he bowled a perfect yorker to Bumrah on the last ball. But the Indian tail-ended negotiated that well and stole away a single to retain the strike. Broad ended up giving away 35 in this over.

But this is not the first time, he has been taken on by an Indian batter. During the 2007 T20 World Cup, Broad was hit for six maximums by Yuvraj Singh.

Bumrah who scored 31* also etched his name in the record book as his score is now the highest by a debutant Test captain while batting at number 10. This record was previously held by Bishan Singh Bedi scored 30 at Christchurch.

