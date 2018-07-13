India’s spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav tormented England with a six-wicket haul and Rohit Sharma then piled on the runs as the tourists won their opening one-day international with ease at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep had earlier ripped through the hosts’ top order with three wickets in the space of 10 balls and completed his 10-over stint with figures of 6-25.

The performance was the best by a spin bowler against England in one-day cricket.

The 23-year-old left-arm spinner also conceded no boundaries on a slow, dry pitch.

England, the world’s top ODI side who had started brightly after second-ranked India won the toss and opted to bowl, were 71-0 after the opening 10 overs, when Kuldeep was handed the ball.

Jason Roy (38) was first to fall, with Joe Root (3) and Jonny Bairstow (38) both following lbw as the spinner weaved his magic.

In process, Kuldeep's performance turned out to be the among the best among Indian bowlers in ODI cricket — the fourth-best to be precise. Here, we take a look at five of the best Indian bowling performances in the 50-over format:

Stuart Binny, 6/4 vs Bangladesh at Dhaka, 17 June, 2014

A performance that probably is Stuart Binny’s only claim to fame so far in his career, one that helped India make a game out of a contest that was headed in Bangladesh’s direction, and eventually pull off a memorable win.

Taskin Ahmed’s five-for helped the Tigers bundle India out for a lowly 105 in the second match of the three-ODI series. India however, weren’t going to give up so easily, and pacer Mohit Sharma got the early breakthroughs, dismissing both openers off successive overs.

However, it was Binny’s day all the way through, as he tore through the Bangladesh batting order up completely, breaking spin legend Anil Kumble’s record of 6/12 by conceding eight less runs for as many wickets, all of it in just 4.4 overs. From 44/2, Bangladesh collapsed to 58 all out, losing by 45 runs.

Anil Kumble, 6/12 vs West Indies at Kolkata, 27 November, 1993

After Sachin Tendulkar’s last-over heroics helped India scrape through in their Hero Cup semi-final clash against South Africa, it was Anil Kumble’s turn to grab the spotlight in the final against the Windies, who were still considered strong contenders back in the day.

After Vinod Kambli’s 90-ball 68 inspired India to a score of 225 for 7, Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar made early inroads into the West Indian top-order, with the dangerous Brian Lara getting dismissed by fellow batting legend Tendulkar for 33.

However, the rest of the Indian attack were rendered obsolete once skipper Mohammad Azharuddin brought Kumble into the attack, with the leg-spinner wiping out the remainder of the batting order, collecting a record haul of 6/12, which would stand as the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian for the next 21 years.

Ashish Nehra, 6/23 vs England at Durban, 26 February, 2003

The day Ashish Nehra shot to stardom with a performance to remember. After getting off to a forgettable start in the 2003 World Cup with a hard-fought win against Netherlands and a defeat to Australia, India were starting to make a comeback by beating Zimbabwe and Namibia, with Sourav Ganguly’s men facing England at Durban.

After half-centuries from Rahul Dravid and Tendulkar helped India post a fighting 250/9, England were off to a poor start, thanks to a brilliant run-out of Nick Knight by Mohammad Kaif. While Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath were among the wickets that evening, it was Nehra who made the best use of the bowler-friendly conditions on offer that evening, as he racked up figures of 6/23 to help dismiss England for 168 in a performance that perhaps remains his best in his 18-year international career.

Kuldeep Yadav, 6/25 vs England, Trent Bridge, 12 July, 2018

Kuldeep claimed 6-25 from 10 overs — including 38 dot balls — as England were outclassed in the 1st ODI against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday, getting dismissed for 268 on a batting-friendly surface.

Kuldeep took control in a devastating spell, claiming 3-7 from two overs with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root all falling.

Roy (38) was caught by Umesh Yadav while Bairstow (38) and Root were trapped lbw in the 13th over.

It saw England slip to 82-3 and Morgan (19) walked after bringing up England's 100, giving his wicket away after being caught at midwicket off Yuzvendra Chahal.

When he returned he had Jos Buttler caught behind for 53 thanks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's impressive reflexes, before removing Ben Stokes and David Willey in his final over.

Murali Kartik, 6/27 vs Australia at Mumbai, 17 October, 2007

Australia had already sealed the seven-match ODI series 4-1 in their favour, and were favourites to walk away with a fifth victory in the dead rubber at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Murali Kartik had wreaked havoc on the same opposition at the same venue, albeit in a different format, three years ago, and might have looked back at that famous performance for inspiration when he decimated the Australian batting order. At 117/2, Australia were looking relatively confident when Kartik stepped in and dismissed Brad Hodge and Andrew Symonds off successive deliveries, which then triggered a slide from which the visitors could barely recover.

To add to his effort with the ball, Kartik was also involved in a heroic ninth-wicket unbroken stand worth 52 runs that got India over the line, giving their fans something to smile about.

