Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli pulled off a string of records en-route his second successive century of IPL 2023 — he scored an unbeaten101 off 61 balls — against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday night, but his side still failed to make the playoffs as Shubman Gill pulled off an even better knock to steal the show for his side.

Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off just 52 balls.

He not only matched Kohli shot for shot, but he also ended up with a better strike rate that was crucial to his team’s near-perfect chase.

This stellar performance had JioCinema expert Brett Lee all praise for Gill.

“He hit eight sixes. I love how he goes on the leg side. He finds power. That he can do and access because he’s got strong wrists and he’s got beautiful timing,” the former pacer from Australia said.

Gill was ably supported by Vijay Shankar, who came in as an impact player and hammered 53 off 35 balls. His innings was laced with seven boundaries and a couple of sixes. The opening duo put up a stand of 123 in 71 balls for the first wicket.

“123 off 71 balls, that was the partnership that broke the back of the RCB bowlers. Yes, it was a wet ball, conditions didn’t really favour the bowlers but you got to give credit where credit is due. They both batted beautifully tonight,” Brett Lee added.

Meanwhile, another JioCinema IPL expert Anil Kumble highlighted the consciousness of a big match that drove Kohli’s knock.

“You could see that passion and hunger. Today was an important innings for RCB, no other batsman was going well today. Faf du Plessis is a very good player but after he got out quick the pressure was on Virat Kohli. But with that pressure and responsibility, he scored a great century,” said the former Indian spinner, who’s also played for the RCB in the IPL.

RCB’s loss meant that Mumbai Indians (MI), who had earlier in the day beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, moved into the playoffs by virtue of finishing fourth on the table with 16 points. RCB, on the other hand, ended up finishing sixth in the tournament on 14 points behind Rajasthan Royals.

The Titans, who topped the table with 20 points will now play Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while MI will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator a day later.

