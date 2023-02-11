'Still figuring what it means': Ravi Shastri on Matthew Hayden-Dinesh Karthik's '3D cricketer' debate

Ravindra Jadeja has been making headlines following his power-packed comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur. The all-rounder is coming off a prolonged break owing to a knee surgery that forced him out of action for almost six months. However, it certainly made no impact on his skills as he stole the show with both bat and ball in the opening Test of the four-match series.

Referring to his all-round performance on Day 2, former Australia batter Matthew Hayden showered immense praise on Jadeja and termed the 34-year-old a “three-dimensional cricketer” during his commentary. However, Dinesh Karthik who was accompanying the legendary batter on the panel, had a cheeky take on the remark. The Indian wicketkeeper said, “It is a sensitive topic,” leaving his fellow commentator Ravi Shastri in an awkward position.

The context dates back to 2019 when the then-chief selector MSK Prasad, finalising the ODI World Cup-bound unit, sidelined batter Ambati Rayudu in order to give the opportunity to all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Prasad labelled Shankar “a 3D cricketer,” in an effort to give an explanation. The decision undoubtedly did not go down well with Rayudu, who shelled out a sarcastic Tweet mocking the selector. However, he deleted it later to avoid further controversy.

Notably, Ravi Shastri was the head coach of the Indian brigade at that time. Hence, when Hayden sought clarity on why Karthik was asking him to avoid the “3D cricketer” phrase, the Indian cricketer quipped, “Maybe Ravi Shastri can enlighten you on that.” However, Shastri did not seem interested as he diverted the topic to Rohit Sharma’s gutsy batting.

But Hayden was not in the mood to back off as he kept poking at Shastri saying, “I have never witnessed Ravi Shastri backing down from a challenge.” Then the ex-coach finally broke his silence and cleared up the fact that he has no idea what “3D cricketer” actually means.

“When a player was picked some time ago and one of the selectors mentioned that he was a three-dimensional cricketer. I’m still trying to figure out what that means,” Shastri recalled. Hayden made his intentions clear in the end and smilingly said, “Just for clarity, what I meant is a terrific fielder, decent with bat and can bowl.”

Jadeja demolished the Australian batting on the first day of the Nagpur Test. He registered a commendable five-fer on the spinner-friendly surface, compelling the visitors to wrap up the first innings for just 177 runs. The southpaw was equally impressive with the bat. Following a milestone century by captain Rohit Sharma, Jadeja notched up a crucial half-century after the Indian middle order fell victim to debutant Todd Murphy. He finished on 70 and India were bowled out for 400 on Day 3. The hosts now lead by 223 runs.

