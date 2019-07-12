First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 2nd Semi Final Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
England beat Australia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Steve Waugh says cricketers in sub-continent get 'bit more leeway' with retirement

Waugh was asked the question in context of the debate surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket after India's semi-final exit from the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Jul 12, 2019 22:38:49 IST

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh believes that his country has the best phasing out policy for the biggest names unlike the sub-continent where it becomes difficult to move on once players attain legendary status.

Waugh was asked the question in context of the debate surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket after India's semi-final exit from the World Cup.

Steve Waugh says cricketers in sub-continent get bit more leeway with retirement

File image of former Australia captain Steve Waugh. AFP

"It's interesting. Australia definitely do that. It doesn't matter who you are because you have got to move on," Waugh told PTI when asked about Cricket Australia's retirement policy and his own exit from international scene in early 2004.

But Waugh, one of Australia's most successful skippers, feels that it wont be correct to equate Australia's situation with India.

"May be in the sub-continent you get a bit more leeway with 1.4 billion people following you. People no longer remain people. They become legends, Gods. It's very hard to move on," he said.

"It becomes increasingly challenging when people get to a certain age. MS Dhoni you are referring to is still a great player," said Waugh.

The World Cup winning former captain is, however, happy with Australia's overall performance considering where they were 12 months back.

"I think it's a fair comment that Australia have done well in the World Cup compared to where they were 12 months ago," he said on his country's defeat against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"Once they got to the semi-finals, there were high expectations. They might be disappointed this morning but overall I think Aaron Finch did great job as captain as well as a player," Waugh, who is a brand ambassador of ICC's community cricket tournament called Criiio.

Talking about the initiative, he said, "I think it's a great initiative and it is what sport is all about. It's about sports at grassroot level and people enjoying it. Learning about sportsman spirit."

Asked to whom he would put his money in Sunday's final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's, he replied: "I don't put money on sport. I expect a great final as New Zealand has been playing well. They have now reached two finals. So I expect a good match.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 22:38:49 IST

Tags : Edgbaston, England, ICC, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, New Zealand, SportsTracker, Steve Waugh

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all