Steve Waugh lauds India for accepting Australia's day-night Test proposal, asks modern-day greats to follow suit
Australian legend Steve Waugh has exhorted the modern-day greats to embrace day-night Tests and lauded India for accepting the "challenge" of playing with the pink-ball during their tour Down Under later this year.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Ahead of battle with Donald Trump, Democrats look ahead from Nevada and see common enemy: Michael Bloomberg
-
China sees rise in coronavirus cases with 105 deaths, toll stands at 1,770; Xi Jinping under fire for knowing about virus weeks before alerting public
-
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 cr AGR dues to telecom department; balance amount to be paid after self-assessment
-
Rotterdam Open 2020: Gael Monfils extends his indoor mastery while Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to stumble at last hurdle
-
Amitav Ghosh talks three new projects, thinking in visual terms and the interplay of capitalism, imperialism
-
Tejashwi Yadav says Delhi opted for real nationalism, Nitish Kumar will be shown door for riding 'communal bus'
-
Shaheen Bagh demonstrators return to protest site after Delhi Police denies permission for march to Amit Shah's residence
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
Sidharth Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 13 and being considered too 'aggressive': I don’t have any regrets because this is how I am
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Berlin: Australian legend Steve Waugh has exhorted the modern-day greats to embrace day-night Tests and lauded India for accepting the "challenge" of playing with the pink-ball during their tour Down Under later this year.
File image of Steve Waugh. AFP
India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday confirmed that India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia.
Waugh said the experience of playing a day-night Test in Australia is unforgettable.
"It is great. It is a great opportunity, a great spectacle. One will never forget playing a day-night Test in Australia. It's got a fantastic atmosphere. It is a new challenge and a chance for the greats of this generation to tick that box for them," Waugh said while speaking on the sidelines of the Laureus Awards ceremony.
Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, said day-night Test contests are good for the game.
"If you score a hundred or pick five wickets in a day-night Test, it goes down in the annals of history. It's how you look at it either it is a challenge or too hard. I'm sure India will see it as a challenge. It's good for world cricket and I am glad that India have agreed to play," he said.
The limited number of day-Night Tests have shown that pacers have an advantage of playing with pink ball and Waugh welcomed it.
"It's a good thing (that fast bowlers have an advantage). People in Australia love watching a day-night Test because you can't take your eyes off the action. Every ball something might happen," he said.
"It gives an opportunity to the bowlers and good batsmen score runs. I think it is a great thing that the bowlers are more in the game — particularly during the night when conditions change a lot and you've really got to preserve your wickets. If you're bowling, then you have to attack the wickets."
In the last 12 to 15 months, the Indian pace attack has earned a reputation for itself, a far cry from the times when India used to dominate with its spinners on home soil.
Asked to compare the current Indian attack with Australia, Waugh said both are strong when they play in home conditions.
"India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world when cricket is played in India, but Australian fast bowlers are deadly in Australia. When India come to Australia, the Aussies will have a slight edge. But, both teams know that the personnel they have at their disposal, they can take 20 wickets," he said.
Jasprit Bumrah found special praise from Waugh, who termed the pacer as an "incredible asset" for India.
"He is exceptional. He is a unique talent. It's great that he wasn't coached styles because a lot of coaches would have told him 'you need to run in quicker, or you cannot bowl that way'. They've let him to be natural, which is fantastic," he said.
"He is an incredible asset for India, great stamina, accuracy, pace — he has got everything. He also seems to have a pretty good temperament. He loves challenges and loves leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack."
Asked to comment on talks that there aren't many good touring sides now, while teams excel in home conditions, Waugh chose to keep India out of the list. "I think India have got a pretty good record over the last 18 months. They have won a fair bit away from home. I don't see why it (winning away) should be so hard."
"You've neutral umpires, cricketers regularly travel these days so they've experience of all conditions, the pitches are generally the same all around the world. There isn't much difference. I think it's all in the mind," he said.
"I am sure Virat Kohli is telling his team 'just because it is Australia, it is harder to win'."
Waugh believes with a huge Indian diaspora all around the world, Kohli and his men enjoy a "massive advantage" during tours.
"India have a massive advantage because every country they play in; they dominate the crowds. There are more Indians even in Australia and the Australian fans are a minority. India are in a lot of ways playing at home always," he signed off.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2020 13:15:12 IST
Also See
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirms India's day-night Test fixture in Australia tour of 2020-21, against England in February 2021
Virat Kohli and Co set to play day-night Test in Australia, say BCCI sources
Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot in ICC ODI bowlers rankings, drops to second place; Ravindra Jadeja climbs to seventh position