First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
MALW vs INDW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Women's Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Steve Smith will be mentally stronger when he comes back from ban, says former South Africa captain Graeme Smith

Former Australia captain Smith was stripped of his position and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year by Cricket Australia (CA) for conspiring to scuff up the ball with sandpaper during a March test against South Africa in Cape Town.

AFP, May 30, 2018

Mumbai: Disgraced Australian cricketer Steve Smith will be much stronger mentally when he returns to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in ball-tampering, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has told Reuters.

File image of Graeme Smith. AP

File image of Graeme Smith. AP

Former Australia captain Smith was stripped of his position and banned from international and domestic cricket for a year by Cricket Australia (CA) for conspiring to scuff up the ball with sandpaper during a March test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Vice captain David Warner was also banned for 12 months and batsman Cameron Bancroft suspended for nine months, as Australia were criticised globally by fans and commentators for what they perceived to be an arrogant and hypocritical team culture.

“The Australia team got into that mindset of winning at all costs and the way they play the game,” Smith, who played 117 tests while captaining South Africa in 109 of them, said in an interview.

“I would love to interview him (Steve) and ask him if that’s something he wishes he had sort of changed a little bit as the leader in terms of the culture, how they play, the win at all cost mindset.

“And how he’s reviewed that now after the situation. That will be an interesting interview.”

One of the leading batsmen in the world, the 28-year-old Australian has also been barred from holding leadership positions in the national side for two years.

He will, however, return to cricket as a marquee player at next month’s Global T20 Canada league.

“Playing at the top level is competitive, you want to win,” Graeme Smith said at the sidelines of the Ceat Cricket Rating awards.

“He’s still a young man, we have all made mistakes. I expect him to bounce back and come back really strong. Mentally he would have grown a lot from this situation.”

The South African remains the most capped test captain in the history of the game. After taking over the reins of the side at the age of 22, he finished as the world record holder for the most test wins as a skipper with 53.

Test cricket fears

Despite no longer competing, Smith still understands the pressure to gain reverse swing with an old ball and is not completely opposed to a slight relaxation of the rules laid down by the governing body International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The ball is a big issue. The Kookabura ball, in particular, has stopped swinging and bowlers are desperate to get some sort of movement,” said Smith, who retired suddenly from cricket at the age of 33 in 2014.

“Reverse swing has become such a key. What happened in Cape Town was pretty shocking. I’ve never seen an actual foreign object being brought out on the field. It was madness.

“I think the ICC needs to review that. Whether applying sweetened saliva or using a fingernail... I don’t have a problem with that actually, but I wouldn’t allow foreign objects on the field.”

With the ever-increasing popularity of T20 cricket and mushrooming domestic leagues in the shortest format around the globe, Smith admitted that he remains worried about the future of the traditional five-day game.

Sitting in a hotel lobby overlooking the Arabian Sea, Smith said while cricket needed T20 to draw people into the game, the Test format needed better marketing by its administrators.

“I am a big believer that T20 cricket shouldn’t be played at international level. Maybe have a World Cup every couple of years but it should be largely a domestic-based format,” Smith said.

“Test cricket needs some context, how they get there I don’t know. They need to invest in marketing that game a little bit better. So much money nowadays go into marketing the T20 game and rightly so because it’s an amazing concept.

“The ICC needs to sit down and work on a way forward for cricket. Maybe there should be six months a year that’s just domestic T20 cricket and six months is international cricket.

“These things need to be debated because I don’t think in the current system everything can survive.”

Updated Date: May 30, 2018

Tags : #Ball Tampering #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cape Town #Ceat Cricket Rating #Cricket #Global t20 Canada #Graeme Smith #International Cricket Council #South Africa #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #t20

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all