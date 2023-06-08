Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are considered the best batters of this generation but for the former India captain, the Australian is easily the best Test batter among them.

Kohli expressed his feeling ahead of the India-Australia World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final where he said that Smith is the best Test batter of this generation.

“According to me, Steve Smith is the best Test player of this generation. He has displayed that, his adaptability is absolutely brilliant. You take any cricketer of this generation,” Kohli said ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

“Everybody knows his record, in 85-90 Tests, he has an average of 60 which is quite unbelievable. The consistency and impact with which he scores runs, I haven’t seen any Test player doing that in last 10 years. It is credit to his skill and temperament,” Kohli told Star Sports.

Smith scored 95 not out on Day 1 of the WTC final at The Oval as Australia finished 327/3. The former Australia captain has so far scored 8887 runs in 97 Tests at an average of 60.46 and has scored 30 centuries.

Kohli has scored 8416 runs from 108 Tests at an average of 48.93 and 28 hundreds.

