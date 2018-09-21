- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Live Now
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Match Abandoned
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG vs BAN - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah remove Bangladesh openers
Batti Gul Meter Chalu movie review: Shahid Kapoor is earnest, but Shree Narayan Singh's direction flickers
Sensex closes below 37,000 after 1,000-point flash crash, lowest closing since 25 July; Yes Bank worst performer
Vietnamese president Tran Dai Quang dies from 'serious illness'; 61-year-old had served as public security minister
China Open 2018: India's Kidambi Srikanth no match for Japan's Kento Momota; loses 9-21, 11-21 in straight games
India vs Bangladesh, Live Score Asia Cup 2018: भुवनेश्वर ने दिलाई भारत को पहली कामयाबी
विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले मायावती ने कांग्रेस को जोर का झटका जोर से दिया है
कुछ ही मिनटों में 1100 अंक लुढ़का सेंसेक्स, लेकिन फिर तेजी से हुआ सुधार
मोहन भागवत के उदार हिंदुत्व की नई विचारधारा को मानेंगे RSS से जुड़े संगठन?
घाटी में अगवा किए गए 3 पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या, आतंकियों ने नौकरी छोड़ने का दिया था अल्टीमेटम
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Sydney: Banned Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner will look to share their wealth of experience with budding cricketers when they make their highly anticipated return to club cricket in Sydney on Saturday.
The batsmen were suspended for a year for their part in a ball-tampering scandal during a test in South Africa earlier this year and also removed as captain and vice-captain of the national side.
Australia's David Warner (R) and Steve Smith will play for club sides Randwick-Petersham and Sutherland respectively. Reuters
They were allowed to play in overseas Twenty20 competitions and domestic lower level club cricket but remain ineligible to appear in first-class games until next March.
Smith is due to appear for his Sutherland club against Mosman on Saturday at Glenn McGrath Oval, while Warner will be part of the Randwick-Petersham side to face St George at Coogee.
“Hopefully I can teach some of the young guys the game, help them learn,” Smith said in a video published by the Australian Cricketers’ Association.
“If I can pass on any information to these young guys coming through and help them turn into better players, I’ll do that.
“We want to see Australian cricket strong and it starts at this level. The more older heads there are around to come and help out, the better.”
In the same video, Warner said he was excited about guiding “some of the younger guys and older guys in the team”.
The presence of Smith and Warner has already raised the profile of grade cricket matches to unprecedented levels and record crowds are expected at the grounds.
Another enticing showdown is expected on 10 November, when Sutherland and Randwick-Petersham face each other.
Smith, who will turn out alongside Shane Watson for Sutherland, has played Twenty20 cricket in Canada and the Caribbean during his ban and Saturday’s 50-over match will be the first on home soil since the scandal erupted.
Warner played in the NT Strike League in Darwin back in July along with Cameron Bancroft, who is serving a nine-month suspension for his involvement in the scandal. Warner’s opponents will include former test team mate Josh Hazlewood.
Former Australia captain Steve Waugh will watch his son Austin play with Smith for Sutherland.
“I don’t want to comment particularly on Austin but it’ll be a great experience for all young players involved,” Steve Waugh told the Australian Associated Press.
“It’s a huge opportunity and it’s going to fast-track their learning so much.
“I don’t know Steve that well personally but watching from the sidelines, you know he’s not going to sell himself short in terms of preparation, commitment, dedication and passion. That will all be there, no matter where he’s playing.”
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2018
