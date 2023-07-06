Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Steve Smith booed by England fans in 100th Test; Tom Moody slams spectators

Steve Smith is playing his 100th Test in Leeds, and as soon as the Australia vice-captain got out for 22, the crowd jeered Smith.

Steve Smith walks off after being dismissed by Stuart Broad on Thursday. Reuters

Senior Australia batter Steve Smith was on Thursday booed by England spectators on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Steve Smith is playing his 100th Test in Leeds, and as soon as the Australia vice-captain got out for 22, the crowd jeered Smith. Smith was dismissed after a DRS review found out that he had inside edged the ball to Jonny Bairstow, the England wicketkeeper.

Smith was also booed when he walked out to bat on Thursday, coming in at number four following the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody criticised the crowd for their action. “Booing a player entering the field of play in their 100th test! #SpiritOfCricket,” tweeted Moody.

Ahead of the match, Smith had said that it was a “dream come true” to play 100 Tests for Australia.

In the 100 Tests he has played, Smith now has 9135 runs at an average of 59.32, with 32 centuries and 37 fifties to his name.

England fans’ reception towards Australia players have been hostile ever since the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Test at Lord’s. Usman Khawaja and David Warner were verbally abused by some members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at the Lord’s Long Room, and following that, three MCC members were suspended until further notice.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.

Published on: July 06, 2023 18:35:04 IST

