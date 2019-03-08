Steve Smith and David Warner not included in Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs
Sydney: Steve Smith and David Warner were Friday left out of Australia's squad for the one-day series against Pakistan despite being eligible for the final two games after their ball-tampering bans expire.
Injured fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also omitted after failing to recover sufficiently from a pectoral muscle injury picked up during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra a month ago.
Smith and Warner's year-long suspensions for their part in attempting to alter the ball during a Test against South Africa expire on 28 March, making them available for the fourth one-dayer in Dubai.
File image of David Warner (L) and Steve Smith (R). AFP
There had been much talk about them being rushed back into the side ahead of the World Cup in England this year, but selectors opted to stick with the same 15-man squad that is currently in India.
Selector Trevor Hohns said after consultation with head coach Justin Langer, it had been decided they would be better served playing their way back into contention at the Indian Premier League.
"While their bans will be finished on 28 March, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League," he said.
"David will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Steve with Rajasthan Royals.
"Cricket Australia will continue to liaise with both Steve, David and their IPL clubs to monitor progress as we build towards the ICC World Cup and the Ashes," he added.
Smith went under the knife in January after being forced to drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament with a ligament problem.
He had been in a brace for weeks, but picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground last week.
Warner also returned home from Bangladesh with an injured elbow, though less serious than Smith. He too had surgery and could play this weekend for his club side.
Their bans only related to state and international cricket.
Australia squad - Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 10:55:24 IST
