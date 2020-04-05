First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Steve O’Keefe retires from first-class cricket after getting omitted from New South Wales’ list of contracted players

The 35-year-old left-armer, who took 35 wickets in nine Tests — including 12 in a match against India at Pune in 2017 — confirmed Sunday his first class career is over.

The Associated Press, Apr 05, 2020 08:17:14 IST

Sydney: Former Australia Test spinner Steve O’Keefe has retired from first-class cricket after being omitted from New South Wales’ list of contracted players for the next domestic season.

The 35-year-old left-armer, who took 35 wickets in nine Tests — including 12 in a match against India at Pune in 2017 — confirmed Sunday his first class career is over.

Steve O’Keefe retires from first-class cricket after getting omitted from New South Wales’ list of contracted players

File image of Steve o'Keefe. Image courtesy: Twitter/@CricketNSWBlues

O’Keefe took 16 wickets at 22.25 as New South Wales won the Sheffield Shield four-day title last season, the most by any spinner in the competition. Nathan Lyon remains New South Wales main spin option, though he frequently is unavailable because of international duties.

O’Keefe said he was disappointed but accepted New South Wales’ decision.

"It’s been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state but above everything else I’m most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I’ve ever met,” he said. “When I think about my time playing cricket, that’s what I’ll miss most.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 08:17:14 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, New South Wales, Sheffield Shield, SportsTracker, Steve O'Keefe

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all