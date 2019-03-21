First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st T20I Mar 19, 2019
SA Vs SL
Sri Lanka tied with South Africa (South Africa win Super Over by 9 runs)
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 22, 2019
PHI vs PNG
Amini Park, Port Moresby
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 22, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Stephen Fleming steps down as Melbourne Stars coach in Big Bash League after four seasons in charge

Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming has quit after four seasons in charge, having witnessed his team implode to city rivals the Renegades in this year's Big Bash League final.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 21, 2019 12:14:03 IST

Melbourne: Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming has quit after four seasons in charge, having witnessed his team implode to city rivals the Renegades in this year's Big Bash League final.

File image of Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

File image of Stephen Fleming. Sportzpics

The former New Zealand captain said it was time for change.

"I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow someone else to take the reins and the club forward," he said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The club is in very good shape having rebounded from last in BBL 07 to grand finalist this season."

His decision follows fellow former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori opting not to renew his contract with Brisbane Heat, leaving two head coach roles to be filled before the new season starts.

Stars president Eddie McGuire said Fleming had been "a wonderful servant".

"He has left a large footprint on the club which we will be forever grateful for," he added.

Glenn Maxwell's Stars looked on course to win the all-Melbourne BBL final last month.

Chasing 146 to win against Aaron Finch's Renegades, they were 93 without loss and cruising before losing an incredible seven wickets for 19 runs to slump to a 13-run defeat.

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2019 12:32:19 IST

Tags : BBL, Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat, Cricket, Daniel Vettori, Melbourne Stars, SportsTracker, Stephen Fleming, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all