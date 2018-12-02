First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd Test Nov 30, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 06, 2018
AUS vs IND
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni for 2019 ODI World Cup; says 'his strength is immeasurable'

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming is confident that MS Dhoni will soon come good for Team India

FirstCricket Staff, December 02, 2018

The year 2018 hasn't been great for former India skipper MS Dhoni. After struggling with his batting form, he was later omitted from India's T20 squads for Windies and Australia series.

Dhoni's exclusion from the shortest format led to speculation that he might also miss out on the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup. But former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming is confident that Dhoni will soon come good for Team India.

File photo of MS Dhoni. Reuters

File photo of MS Dhoni. Reuters

Fleming, who worked with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL, batted for Dhoni to be part of India's team at 2019 World Cup.

“I think India have enough options within their squad to include Dhoni because his strength is immeasurable. Watching him in the last IPL, his batting was as good as it has been,” Fleming told Gulf news.

"He needs to have the confidence to go and play like that in the One Day Internationals and I think the big stage is something he is looking forward to,” the former CSK opener added.

Dhoni experienced a highly successful IPL in 2018 with the bat as he led returning CSK side to their third title. In 16 matches, the 37-year-old scored 455 runs with a strike rate of 150.66. However, the veteran has struggled to replicate the IPL success at the international level this year.

In 20 ODIs this year, Dhoni has only only got 275 runs at an average of 25. The grimmest fact of all has been his disappointing strike rate of 71.42.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018

Tags : 2019 ODI World Cup, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, India, Indian Cricket, IPL, MS Dhoni, ODI Cricket, SportsTracker, Stephen Fleming

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all