Stephen Fleming backs MS Dhoni for 2019 ODI World Cup; says 'his strength is immeasurable'
Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming is confident that MS Dhoni will soon come good for Team India
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi's 9-point agenda on fugitive economic offenders futile; problems lie at home, not abroad
-
Gyan Prakash on revisiting the Emergency in new book, parallels between Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi
-
Rajasthan Assembly polls: Tonk no longer simple arithmetic for Sachin Pilot as BJP's Yoonus Khan gains momentum
-
Karan Johar on deciding against directing Kalank, Student of the Year 2, and why it's too late to be in a relationship
-
Bhopal gas tragedy: Rajiv Gandhi govt ignored help from Italy, reveals note; 34 years later, relief still a distant dream
-
Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino's resilient Tottenham look to snap high-flying Arsenal's unbeaten run at Emirates
-
'Geroge HW Bush administration marked by grace, civility and social conscience': Political leaders condole 41st US president's death
-
7 Isles Unclaimed or the Mumbai That Could Have Been
-
GDP growth at 7.1% in Q2: With economy struggling to keep pace, 7.5% full year target looks difficult
-
किसान मार्च: किसानों के पास कोई नेता नहीं, क्या हमारे नेताओं में उनके मुद्दे की समझ है?
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: टोंक में यूनुस खान के चुनौती देने से सचिन पायलट की राह नहीं रही आसान
-
PM मोदी की बड़ी कूटनीतिक जीत, 2022 में भारत करेगा G-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी
-
'कमल का पानी' सोखने पर तुले हैं झारखंड बीजेपी के 1 सांसद और 1 विधायक!
-
कभी ‘सजा-ए-मौत’ सुनाने के लिए चर्चित 'माई-लॉर्ड', अब जुटे हैं ‘जिंदगी’ बांटने-बचाने में!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
The year 2018 hasn't been great for former India skipper MS Dhoni. After struggling with his batting form, he was later omitted from India's T20 squads for Windies and Australia series.
Dhoni's exclusion from the shortest format led to speculation that he might also miss out on the flight to England for the 2019 World Cup. But former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming is confident that Dhoni will soon come good for Team India.
File photo of MS Dhoni. Reuters
Fleming, who worked with Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL, batted for Dhoni to be part of India's team at 2019 World Cup.
“I think India have enough options within their squad to include Dhoni because his strength is immeasurable. Watching him in the last IPL, his batting was as good as it has been,” Fleming told Gulf news.
"He needs to have the confidence to go and play like that in the One Day Internationals and I think the big stage is something he is looking forward to,” the former CSK opener added.
Dhoni experienced a highly successful IPL in 2018 with the bat as he led returning CSK side to their third title. In 16 matches, the 37-year-old scored 455 runs with a strike rate of 150.66. However, the veteran has struggled to replicate the IPL success at the international level this year.
In 20 ODIs this year, Dhoni has only only got 275 runs at an average of 25. The grimmest fact of all has been his disappointing strike rate of 71.42.
Updated Date:
Dec 02, 2018
Also See
Jofra Archer could play for England at 2019 ODI World Cup after ECB rule change makes him eligible from January
Sourav Ganguly not surprised by Mithali Raj's exclusion in World T20 semi-final; says there will be 'an opportunity again'
India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav will be hoping to resurrect standstill international career in upcoming series