State units welcome Supreme Court verdict; TNCA, CAB gear up for elections
Various BCCI state units "welcomed" the Supreme Court directive on Friday, which allowed them to hold elections in their respective associations.
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs CHNW China Women beat South Korea Women by 81 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat Hong Kong Women by 2 wickets
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 12 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 62 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs NED Scotland beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 20th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs HKW - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW vs JPNW - Sep 21st, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 22nd, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana Election Dates 2019: EC to announce Assembly poll dates soon
-
Sensex jumps over 1,900 points, biggest single day gain in 10 years after Nirmala Sitharaman cuts corporate tax
-
The Zoya Factor movie review: Sonam-Dulquer starrer is a fun but faltering swipe at hyper deshbhakti and superstition
-
Narendra Modi in Nashik: PM picks Ayodhya, Kashmir issues to kickstart BJP's Maharashtra election campaign
-
Four new judges appointed to SC: Profiles of justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy
-
World Boxing Championships 2019: Amit Panghal becomes first Indian to enter mega event finals; Manish Kaushik secures bronze
-
William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy offers a vivid reconstruction of Indian history under East India Company
-
Senthil Kumaran on documenting human-wildlife conflict, and photography as a socio-political tool
-
Month after deadly blast in Pakistan's Kuchlak mosque, rift widens within Taliban over talks with US
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Various BCCI state units "welcomed" the Supreme Court directive on Friday, which allowed them to hold elections in their respective associations.
The latest Supreme Court directive restricts the disqualification from contesting elections to office-bearers only, leaving the other positions as they were earlier.
Representational image. Getty
A few days back, Committee of Administrators (CoA) in their electoral directive had mentioned that even the tenure of service in the Working Committee will be calculated to determine the 'cooling off' period, which would effectively put an end to Sourav Ganguly (CAB president) and Jay Shah's (GCA secretary) hopes of re-election.
The Supreme Court on Friday also allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.
A bench comprising Justices SA Bode and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results. It will be subject to the order of this court and legal remedies will be available to parties.
The bench, in its interim order, further directed that disqualification norms "shall remain confined to office bearers only".
"It is a welcome move. One needs to wait for the complete order and study the finer details before commenting. Having said that, we are happy that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has listened to state association's plea and provided much-needed relief and breathing space," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.
The TNCA also welcomed the Supreme Court's directive.
"We had sought a clarification on certain issues and it has come. The elections will be conducted. The TNCA will hold a meeting in a couple of days to discuss the court direction and conduct of the elections," a senior TNCA source said.
The CoA counsel during Friday's hearing alleged that the TNCA was amongst few associations, which have not complied with the constitution of the BCCI as per 9 August, 2018 judgement.
In that regard, the SC judgement is a shot in the arm for Tamil Nadu as N Srinivasan, despite being disqualified as per Lodha norms, will remain relevant in the BCCI power game.
While the CoA members were not available for comments, a source close to the SC-appointed committee said that the BCCI elections will go on as per schedule.
"The CoA has no intention of rescheduling BCCI AGM from 22 October. Once elections are over, they will submit a report in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court and their function ends then and there," the source said on Friday.
However, there are still some doubts as to whether they can hold AGM by 22 October as some state units might not be able to conduct their polls by 28 September deadline.
The apex court on Friday also ruled that the 21-day notice period for holding elections will be waived subject to discretion of the Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha.
In case, some of the state units delay their elections, then the AGM may be deferred by a few days or weeks.
Updated Date:
Sep 20, 2019 16:20:37 IST
Also See
BCCI state associations seek Amicus Curiae intervention after CoA mandates new tenure clause ahead of elections
Cricket Association of Bengal to hold elections on 28 September as per diktat issued by Supreme Court-appointed CoA
CoA extends deadline for completion of BCCI's state elections by two weeks to 28 September