All-rounder Faheem Ashraf made a return to the Pakistan squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup that follows, with Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee announcing the squad on Wednesday.

Ashraf has not played an ODI since July 2021, and has struggled for consistency in the T20I format. But, former cricketer Kamran Akmal believes that this presents a perfect opportunity for the 29-year-old to prove his worth in the Pakistan limited-overs setup.

Akmal also suggested Ashraf to follow India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s footsteps.

“The Indian white-ball team is never complete without Hardik Pandya. He is there every time an Indian team is announced in white-ball cricket. You look at his record, he has won matches for his team with both, bat and ball. It is time Faheem Ashraf also starts to perform like him,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Akmal, a former wicketkeeper, called on Ashraf to display more maturity.

“It has been so long now, he has to show some maturity. I want Faheem Ashraf to be a surety in Pakistan’s white-ball team whenever it’s announced yet. He has to develop himself as all-rounder. He has to show that responsibility,” the 41-year-old added.

Akmal felt it was time for Ashraf to do justice after the team management showed faith in him.

“It’s a big thing for him that the team management, the coach, Babar, and even Inzamam bhai, who has just arrived, have all shown faith in him. He doesn’t have noteworthy performances of late, in domestic cricket as well as in PSL. Despite that, they’re showing confidence on him and it’s time he does justice to it,” said the Lahore-born Akmal.

Shadab Khan has been named deputy in the Babar-Azam led Pakistan side for the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup, as they prepare for the ODI World Cup in India. However, Shan Masood and Ihsanullah have been dropped from the side.

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka will be played between 22 August and 26 August. The Asia Cup gets underway on 30 August, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opener in Multan.