Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Staggering blow': Twitterati react to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of 2022 T20 World Cup

Cricket

'Staggering blow': Twitterati react to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of 2022 T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

'Staggering blow': Twitterati react to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of 2022 T20 World Cup

India speedster Jasprit Bumrah in action during the third T20I against Australia. Sportzpics

A huge blow to India as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 due to back injury.

The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup:

Updated Date: October 03, 2022 23:00:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

No like-for-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in world, leave alone India: Shane Watson
First Cricket News

No like-for-like replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in world, leave alone India: Shane Watson

Without Jasprit Bumrah, it would be even more ‘difficult’ for India to win the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, Shane Watson has said.

'If it's been a bad day, I switch off...': Jasprit Bumrah on struggles with setbacks as T20 World Cup berth slips away
First Cricket News

'If it's been a bad day, I switch off...': Jasprit Bumrah on struggles with setbacks as T20 World Cup berth slips away

Jasprit Bumrah says he relies on his experience to get over a setback and prefers to cancel all the outside noises.

Jasprit Bumrah not ruled out of T20 World Cup yet, clarifies BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
First Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah not ruled out of T20 World Cup yet, clarifies BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

With unverified reports of Bumrah getting ruled out of the showpiece T20 event doing the rounds, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly decided to step in and clear the air.