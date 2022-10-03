'Staggering blow': Twitterati react to Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of 2022 T20 World Cup

A huge blow to India as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16 due to back injury.

The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Bumrah being ruled out of the T20 World Cup:

