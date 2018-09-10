Srikar Bharat slams century, puts India A in driver's seat in 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A
Srikar Bharat hit a splendid ton and his century stand with Kuldeep Yadav put India A in command over Australia A in the second unofficial Test at Alur on Monday.
Bengaluru: Srikar Bharat hit a splendid ton and his century stand with Kuldeep Yadav put India A in command over Australia A in the second unofficial Test at Alur on Monday.
Bharat struck a brilliant 106 off 186 balls with 12 boundaries and a six and together with Kuldeep (52) shared crucial 113 runs for the eighth wicket to take India A to 505 all out in their first innings in reply to Australia A's 346.
Representational image. Getty
At stumps on day three, Australia were 38 for two in their second innings, still trailing India A by 121 runs.
Earlier resuming the day at 223 for three, India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer (42) first, cleaned up by Mitchell Marsh.
Then Bharat walked into the middle and built a 41-run partnership for fifth wicket with Shubman Gill (50), who was bowled by Chris Tremain before lunch.
In the second session, India A lost two more wickets -- Krishnappa Gowtham (20) and Deepak Chahar (6) with the scoreboard reading 370 for seven.
But then Bharat and Kuldeep managed to hold the fort and stitched a fine stand to help India A post a mammoth total.
Ashton Agar (3/87) and Tremain (3/41) picked up three wickets apiece for Australia A.
Australia A began their second innings on a disastrous note, losing Kurtis Patterson and Matt Renshaw early.
Patterson (4) was picked by Gowtham while Renshaw (19) fell to Shahbaz Nadeem.
Updated Date:
Sep 10, 2018
