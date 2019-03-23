First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 3 Mar 23, 2019
VAN Vs PHI
Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga to retire from cricket after Twenty20 World Cup

Sri Lankan limited overs captain Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, he has revealed.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 23, 2019 10:51:44 IST

Sri Lankan limited overs captain Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, he has revealed.

Malinga said that he would quit one-day internationals after the World Cup in England and Wales this summer before calling time on his career following the Twenty20 tournament, being played in Australia over October-November 2020.

File picture of Lasith Malinga. AP

File picture of Lasith Malinga. AP

"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending," the 35-year-old said on Friday after his his side were beaten by 16 runs by South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park.

"I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career." Malinga dismissed

South African top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 65 on Friday, his 97th T20 international wicket. He is one short of the world record of 98 held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 10:51:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, Lasith Malinga, Sports, Sri Lanka, t20 World Cup 2020, World Cup 2019

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all