Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga to retire from cricket after Twenty20 World Cup
Sri Lankan limited overs captain Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, he has revealed.
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PHI Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs BLR - Mar 23rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in the south makes good political sense
-
LeT militants kill 12-yr-old after holding him captive in Kashmir's Hajin; 'it's not jihad, but ignorance' says boy's family
-
Amit Shah replaces LK Advani: BJP chief's Lok Sabha poll debut shows party's desire to consolidate hold over North Gujarat
-
Kabir Khan on Roar Of The Lion: My docu-drama will show an emotional facet of MS Dhoni
-
Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international routes; only one-third of its 119 fleet operational
-
Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, delivers final report to Attorney General William Barr
-
Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus of a new exhibition of paintings, letters
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made route to Olympics tougher for athletes
-
Loksabha Elections 2019: बीजेपी ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी लिस्ट, संबित पात्रा को पूरी से टिकट
-
Loksabha Elections 2019: कांग्रेस की सातवीं लिस्ट जारी, राज बब्बर को फतेहपुर सीकरी से मिला टिकट
-
इमरान खान का दावा- 'पाकिस्तान नेशनल डे' पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दी बधाई
-
बिहार में महागठबंधन का सीट बंटवारा फाइनल: आरजेडी को 20 और कांग्रेस के हिस्से 9 सीट
-
सैम पित्रोदा के बयान की पीएम मोदी ने की आलोचना, कहा- जनता माफ नहीं करेगी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sri Lankan limited overs captain Lasith Malinga will retire from international cricket after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, he has revealed.
Malinga said that he would quit one-day internationals after the World Cup in England and Wales this summer before calling time on his career following the Twenty20 tournament, being played in Australia over October-November 2020.
File picture of Lasith Malinga. AP
"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending," the 35-year-old said on Friday after his his side were beaten by 16 runs by South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park.
"I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career." Malinga dismissed
South African top-scorer Reeza Hendricks for 65 on Friday, his 97th T20 international wicket. He is one short of the world record of 98 held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 10:51:44 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Hosts seal series with 16-run win despite Isuru Udana's heroics in second T20I
India Women's dismal T20I run should force BCCI to schedule more matches ahead of 2020 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah's unique action suspect to lumbar injuries, says former India physiotherapist and nutritional sciences expert