First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
ENG in IRE May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lankan cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara named first non-British president of Marylebone Cricket Club

Sangakkara is an active member of MCC's World Cricket committee since 2012, and also owns the Honorary Life Membership of the club. His one-year tenure will encompass two England Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, and the launch of The Hundred competition before winding up on 30 September 2020.

FirstCricket Staff, May 01, 2019 21:53:58 IST

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was named the president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday. He will be the first non-British person to occupy the post, the tenure of which begins on 1 October, 2019.

"It is a huge honour to be named the next President of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sangakkara as saying.

"For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord's, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC," he added.

Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the current President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord's on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan legend is an active member of MCC's World Cricket committee since 2012, and also owns the Honorary Life Membership of the club.

Sangakkara's one-year tenure will encompass two England Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, and the launch of The Hundred competition before winding up on 30 September 2020.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 21:53:58 IST

Tags : Kumar Sangakkara, Marylebone Cricket Club, MCC, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all