Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara was named the president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday. He will be the first non-British person to occupy the post, the tenure of which begins on 1 October, 2019.

"It is a huge honour to be named the next President of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sangakkara as saying.

"For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord's, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC," he added.

Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the current President, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord's on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan legend is an active member of MCC's World Cricket committee since 2012, and also owns the Honorary Life Membership of the club.

Sangakkara's one-year tenure will encompass two England Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, and the launch of The Hundred competition before winding up on 30 September 2020.