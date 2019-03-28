Sri Lanka women vs England women: Visitors sweep T20I series with 96-run thrashing, record 10th consecutive limited-overs win
England Women smashed over 200 runs for only the second time in a Twenty20 International as they beat Sri Lanka to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in Colombo on Thursday.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
LS Election campaign 2019: Narendra Modi in Meerut lays out vision for New India, juxtaposes BJP's successes against Congress' 'failure'
-
Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South constituency cadres, but it won't hurt party's chances
-
Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ministers among potential contenders to replace British PM
-
Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together this uneven supernatural thriller
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong enough to bear pressure of Rs 3.6 lakh cr
-
Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club's full-time manager on three-year contract
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately crafted and rich in detail
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
-
Pulwama Attack पर पाकिस्तान ने फिर बोला झूठ, कहा- भारत ने जो 22 Location दी, वहां कोई टेरर कैंप नहीं
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
इस बार मोदी लहर नहीं, गैर-बीजेपी, गैर-कांग्रेस पीएम बनेगा: औवेसी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: England Women smashed over 200 runs for only the second time in a Twenty20 International as they beat Sri Lanka to complete a 3-0 series whitewash in Colombo on Thursday.
The English team with the ODI and T20I trophies at the end of a successful limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. AFP
Danielle Wyatt made 33-ball 51 and fellow opener Amy Jones scored 57, while Natalie Sciver and Tammy Beaumont stitched an unbroken 88-run partnership for the third wicket in the tourists’ 204-2.
It was England’s second-highest total in the shortest format of the game behind only the world record 250-3 scored against South Africa Women last June in Taunton.
Only three Sri Lankans reached double figures as they laboured to 108-6 in 20 overs, handing England a 96-run victory.
The win was England’s 10th in a row as they complete a successful tour of India and Sri Lanka.
England were 2-0 down in the one-day series in India but won the dead rubber and went on to clinch the T20 series 3-0.
Heather Knight’s side continued their run of clinical performances to beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the one-dayers that preceded the T20 clean sweep.
“We talked about imposing ourselves on Sri Lanka and be quite ruthless,” England coach Mark Robinson told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.
“You’ve got to keep you standards as the games go on and these girls have been fantastic.”
England will next host West Indies in June before taking on rivals Australia in the Women’s Ashes series.
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019 17:36:42 IST
Also See
South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Visiting coach Chandika Hathurusinghe asked to return home by SLC in middle of ODI series
India vs Australia: Losing the final ODI series before the World Cup isn't necessarily a bad thing, history shows
Highlights, Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series