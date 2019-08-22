Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan after two-year gap to play ODIs and T20Is, informs SL sports minister
In October 2017, Sri Lanka played a T20 match in Lahore for the first time since a terror attack near the same venue in March 2009.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BP Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets (VJD method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs CAN Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs CAY Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 PNG Vs OMA Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 NEDW vs BANW - Aug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IB - Aug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 23rd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL vs BT - Aug 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
From postponement of Ayodhya hearing in SC to PMLA law, P Chidambaram must be mulling a bundle of ironies in custody
-
Ayodhya hearing in SC: Hindu litigant seeks 'right to worship', claims community prayed at site even after construction of Babri Masjid
-
Congress in Assam: BJP won't always win elections in Narendra Modi's name, says ex-CM Tarun Gogoi
-
China pushes State-backed narrative on Hong Kong protests on global social media, portrays agitation as work of 'radical forces'
-
Bard of Blood trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala partake in grisly undercover rescue mission
-
INX Media case: P Chidambaram’s arrest brings role of middlemen orchestrating corporate-political nexus back to spotlight
-
Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie moved to November owing to 'exceptional circumstance'
-
Healing from the trauma of child sexual abuse: A male adult survivor recounts his journey
-
1984, When the Sun Didn’t Rise: Scars of anti-Sikh violence won't fade, Teenaa Kaur Pasricha finds
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Colombo: Sri Lanka will return to Pakistan after a nearly two-year absence for three short-form cricket games later this year, the sports minister said Thursday.
"We are not in a position to send the team to Pakistan to play the two Tests, but we will be in Pakistan for about eight days to play the ODIs or the T20 matches," Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo.
No dates were announced, but the minister said the games would be scheduled for later this year.
Citing safety fears, Fernando said two Tests could instead be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Pakistan has held many of its home series.
International teams have stayed away from Pakistan over security concerns.
In October 2017, Sri Lanka played a T20 match in Lahore for the first time since a terror attack near the same venue in March 2009.
That attack left eight people dead and seven Sri Lanka players and staff injured.
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2019 19:59:13 IST
Also See
Thailand beat Netherlands by eight wickets to create world record for most successive women’s T20I wins
Ross Taylor says playing in Indian Premier League helped New Zealand cricket 'immensely'
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Dimuth Karunaratne helps Sri Lanka to 85/2 on rain-hit first day of second Test