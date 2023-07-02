Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live, ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field against Zimbabwe in this ICC World Cup Qualifier Super Six contest. A win for Sri Lanka will ensure passage into the Cricket World Cup for the 1996 champions.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka: “We gonna bowl first. We want to get most out of the first 10 overs. At the end of the day, who do the basics right and matchups right, will come out on top. We have got Pathirana in place of Lahiru Kumara.”

Zimbabwe’s Craig Ervine: “We would have probably bowled first, considering it has been tricky batting first. We have been playing good cricket. Everybody is fit, one change today, Brad Evans is coming in for Chatara.”

Zimbabwe XI: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.