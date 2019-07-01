First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Weather Update at Chester-le-Street today: No rain interruption expected in dead rubber

Here's the weather update for Match 39 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Sri Lanka to be played at Chester-le-Street

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 01, 2019 11:10:10 IST

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Durham weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka had a bleak chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but India's defeat to England robbed them of those hopes. This makes today's clash against West Indies an opportunity to go out on a high with both teams out of reckoning for the last-four.

Sri Lankan players celebrate after beating Afghanistan. AFP

Sri Lankan need to beat Windies to stay mathematically alive. AFP

Sri Lanka have won just 2 out of the seven games they have played in the tournament. A couple of washout matches did not work for them either. However, their performance in other matches has not been a great confidence-booster. Sri Lanka are coming into this game on back of a demoralising 9-wicket loss against South Africa. It was a game where they did not have a grip on it from the start and lost to Proteas, who have been playing some poor cricket themselves.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been on a constant decline since they demolished Pakistan in the first match. From thereon, they lost all matches, with one resulting in no result as rain spoiled party. Windies were outclassed by India by a massive 125 runs. Their campaign is over mathematically but they'd be happy to go hammer and tongs with their usually explosive batting.

The weather on Monday will be friendly, as per Accuweather. Chester-le-Street, where the game is scheduled to take place, will see sun and clouds both positioned throughout the day and in the evening will see no clouds in the sky. Both the teams will be hoping for a clear day.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 11:10:10 IST

Tags : Chester-Le-Street Weather, Chester-Le-Street Weather Today, Chester-Le-Street Weather Update, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Dimuth Karunaratne ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Weather, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Weather Update, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all