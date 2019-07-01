Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Durham weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka had a bleak chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but India's defeat to England robbed them of those hopes. This makes today's clash against West Indies an opportunity to go out on a high with both teams out of reckoning for the last-four.

Sri Lanka have won just 2 out of the seven games they have played in the tournament. A couple of washout matches did not work for them either. However, their performance in other matches has not been a great confidence-booster. Sri Lanka are coming into this game on back of a demoralising 9-wicket loss against South Africa. It was a game where they did not have a grip on it from the start and lost to Proteas, who have been playing some poor cricket themselves.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been on a constant decline since they demolished Pakistan in the first match. From thereon, they lost all matches, with one resulting in no result as rain spoiled party. Windies were outclassed by India by a massive 125 runs. Their campaign is over mathematically but they'd be happy to go hammer and tongs with their usually explosive batting.

The weather on Monday will be friendly, as per Accuweather. Chester-le-Street, where the game is scheduled to take place, will see sun and clouds both positioned throughout the day and in the evening will see no clouds in the sky. Both the teams will be hoping for a clear day.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here