Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep return to hosts' T20I squad for two-match series

Perera is part of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Windies and scored 32 and 36 in the first two games. Sri Lanka already sealed the series by 2-0 with the third fixture will be played on 1 March. Pradeep is also part of the ongoing ODI series and scalped three wickets in the two matches so far.

Asian News International, Feb 27, 2020 20:05:30 IST

Colombo: All-rounder Thisara Perera and pacer Nuwan Pradeep have returned to Sri Lanka T20I squad against West Indies after missing the series in India.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep return to hosts T20I squad for two-match series

Thisara Perera is part of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Windies. AP

There was no room, however, for batsmen such as Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Oshada Fernando, who had both impressed in the series against Pakistan last year. Opener Danushka Gunathilaka continued to be unavailable through injury.

The Islanders last played the shortest format series against India in January, last month. India won the series 2-0 after the first game was called off due to the wet patches on the pitch in Guwahati.

After the conclusion of the third ODI, Sri Lanka will play two-match T20I series against West Indies.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, and Lahiru Kumara.

The first T20I will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on March 4.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 20:05:30 IST

