Pallekele: West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second and final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

The West Indies leads the series 1-0 after its 25-run win in the first match.

Sri Lanka made one change to the team that played the first match, bringing in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in place of bowling allrounder Isuru Udana.

The West Indies made no changes.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell.

