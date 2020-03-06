First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Pallekele

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball updates from the second T20 international between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 06, 2020 20:21:13 IST

155/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.75
Fours
14
Sixes
2
Extras
21
16/0
Overs
1.5
R/R
10.67
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Lendl Simmons Batting 7 6 0 0
Brandon King Batting 6 5 1 0
Lasith Malinga 1 0 12 0
Thisara Perera 0.5 0 4 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Pallekele: West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the second and final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Pallekele

West Indies players during their match against Sri Lanka. AP

The West Indies leads the series 1-0 after its 25-run win in the first match.

Sri Lanka made one change to the team that played the first match, bringing in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in place of bowling allrounder Isuru Udana.

The West Indies made no changes.

___

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lakshan Sandakan.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 20:21:13 IST

