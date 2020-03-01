Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After losing the first two matches, West Indies will look to salvage pride by winning the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

West Indies, led By Kieron Pollard, lost the first ODI by just one run and then suffered a 161-run defeat in the second match. Batting has been a big let down for the Windies with only Shai Hope performing to the standards. He scored a hundred and a fifty in the two matches they played.

Windies spinners also failed to make an impact in the series while their fielding has also been below par.

Everything is going as per the plan for Sri Lanka so they would look to maintain the winning momentum by clinch victory in the final ODI. Angelo Mathews didn't have the best of series so he'll be under scanner to perform in the match.

Teams batting first have won last three of the four matches at Pallekele so toss will play a crucial role.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.