Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Hambantota
Catch all the live action from the second ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Hambantota.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss update: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has won the toss and elected to bowl in the second of the three-match one-day international series on Wednesday.
Despite a blistering ton from Shai Hope, Sri Lanka pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI on Saturday.
Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga, left, celebrates scoring the winning run to defeat West Indies by one wicket in the first ODI of the three-match series at Colombo. AP
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne asked West Indies to bat first after winning the toss at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. The visitors responded by scoring a competitive 289-7 in 50 overs with Hope hitting 115 — off 140 deliveries — including 10 boundaries.
In reply, Sri Lanka reached 290-9 in 49.1 overs. No 8 Wanindu Hasaranga pulled Sri Lanka out of a hole with an unbeaten 39-ball 42 including a six and four boundaries.
West Indies lost their first wicket in the fourth over with the total on 10 when Sunil Ambris was bowled by Thisara Perera's inswinger. With West Indies recovering nicely, Hope made a wrong call for a single which resulted in Darren Bravo (39) being run out to end a promising partnership.
Hope made up for his mistake with a third-wicket partnership with Roston Chase (41 off 45) which took West Indies to 172-3. Sri Lanka's left-arm seamer Isuru Udana took three quick wickets, including Hope's, to reduce the visitors to 230-6 in the 46th over. It was Hope's ninth ODI century.
Tailenders Keemo Paul (32 not out) and Hayden Walsh (20 not out) scored 49 runs in the last 20 deliveries.
Udana took 3-82. Sri Lanka got off to a superb start with Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando, sharing 111 with both scoring half-centuries.
Karunaratne (52 off 57), who successfully reviewed a caught-behind decision against Jason Holder, nicked the next ball to wicketkeeper Hope. Fernando (50) was caught behind off seamer Alzarri Joseph.
Sri Lanka slumped to 253-7 when Hasaranga came in to bat and guided his team to victory. Joseph finished with figures of 3-42 while Paul with 2-48.
Lineups:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2020 14:50:52 IST
