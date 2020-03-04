First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I in Pallekele

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on the first T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies taking place at the Palleke International Cricket Stadium on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 04, 2020 19:02:39 IST

38/0
Overs
4.5
R/R
8.44
Fours
6
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Lendl Simmons Batting 17 15 3 0
Brandon King Batting 20 14 3 1
Lasith Malinga 1.5 0 14 0

Preview: West Indies will hope to snap their winless run in Sri Lanka when they take on the Lasith Malinga-led hosts in the first T20I at the Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday.
West Indies won the toss, and captain Kieron Pollard, who is featuring in his 500th T20 fixture, decided to have a bat first.

Despite showing signs of promise under the captaincy of Pollard, who took over the full time role from Jason Holder and Carlos Brathwaite in ODIs and T20Is respectively, Windies were blanked 3-0 by the Lankans even though a couple of those games actually went down to the wire.

The hosts grabbed the series lead with a narrow one-wicket victory in the opening game at the Sinhala Sports Club in Colombo, with all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga pulling off a rescue act down the order to help chase the 290-run target down.

A commanding 169-run victory in the second one-dayer then sealed the deal for Dimuth Karunaratne and company with a game to spare, and the Windies were subsequently denied a consolation win in Pallekele after being set 308 to win, despite their top three smashing fifties.

The ongoing T20I series between the two sides will be a two-match affair and will be the last set of games before the Englishmen arrive in Sri Lanka for a tour that comprises two practice matches in Colombo followed by as many Tests. The West Indians, on the other hand, next feature in an international assignment in their trip to England later this summer.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 19:02:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, SL Vs WI, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2020, t20i, West Indies

