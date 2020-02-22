Toggle between the tabs above to switch between full scorecard, quick scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary



Toss update: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and elected to bowl in the first of the three-match one-day international series Saturday.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

With inputs from The Associated Press

