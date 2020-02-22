First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Colombo

Catch all the live action from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies, in Colombo, Sri Lanka

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 22, 2020 12:48:50 IST

289/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.78
Fours
25
Sixes
6
Extras
7

Toss update: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and elected to bowl in the first of the three-match one-day international series Saturday.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

