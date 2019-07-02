Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati hails Windies' spirit, Rihanna's presence as Lankans win tight contest at Durham
Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 23 runs in a contest that saw both Avishka Fernando and Nicholas Pooran slam their maiden ODI tons, and was attended by one Rihanna.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
It was a day late and counted for little in the context of the Cricket World Cup, but there was no lack of tension as Sri Lanka fended off the West Indies by 23 runs.
Avishka Fernando scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6, its highest total of the tournament, and Lasith Malinga took two early wickets to stymie the start of the run chase before adding another one late to all but finish it off.
West Indies, with some star power support from Rihanna on a blustery, slightly overcast day — no need for shade, or shelter from the rain — made a chase of it but ran out of time and finished 315-9.
Let us take a look at how folks on the social media reacted to the encounter:
Unlike a certain team chasing a similar target in a big-ticket clash on Sunday
Rihanna's presence at Durham was perhaps the biggest talking point after Fernando and Pooran's centuries
Such commitment!
Kudos to Pooran for making a match out of what seemed a dead contest
What a turnaround by Angelo Mathews
Bowling his first delivery since December 2017, and getting the big wicket!
The drought continues!
Perhaps the last time the two veterans meet in international cricket
With inputs from AP
Jul 02, 2019 00:24:19 IST
