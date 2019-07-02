It was a day late and counted for little in the context of the Cricket World Cup, but there was no lack of tension as Sri Lanka fended off the West Indies by 23 runs.

Avishka Fernando scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6, its highest total of the tournament, and Lasith Malinga took two early wickets to stymie the start of the run chase before adding another one late to all but finish it off.

West Indies, with some star power support from Rihanna on a blustery, slightly overcast day — no need for shade, or shelter from the rain — made a chase of it but ran out of time and finished 315-9.

Let us take a look at how folks on the social media reacted to the encounter:

Unlike a certain team chasing a similar target in a big-ticket clash on Sunday

ludicrous that west Indies are trying to chase down ten an over in the last ten... bizarre tactics #SLvWI #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 1, 2019

Rihanna's presence at Durham was perhaps the biggest talking point after Fernando and Pooran's centuries

Such commitment!

People often talk about how much great charity work Rihanna does but going all the way to Durham to watch her team get a shellacking is really next level pic.twitter.com/ueLjPEfgxa — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 1, 2019

Kudos to Pooran for making a match out of what seemed a dead contest

Loved this fight of the West Indies , they fell short but was a tremendous spirited chase. Chasing 140 with 4 wickets in hand in 15 overs is never easy but Nicholas Pooran gave SL a run for their money. Congratulations to SL on the win #SLvWI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 1, 2019

What a turnaround by Angelo Mathews

Mathews' most recent bowling figures 2017

1 4 . 2 4 1

4 1 . 1 . 1

. 1 4 1 4 1 Today

W . . 1 2 .

. . 1 1 1 . pic.twitter.com/r90WUkppAT — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 1, 2019

Bowling his first delivery since December 2017, and getting the big wicket!

The drought continues!

When West Indies last won a match:

-It was still spring and the rainy season hadn’t started yet

-The football season had not yet finished

-India were five days away from starting their World Cup.#CWC19 — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) July 1, 2019

Perhaps the last time the two veterans meet in international cricket

A batsman whose sixes still goes out of the park and a bowler whose yorkers are still unplayable. You are witnessing this for one last time in the biggest stage. Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, two names the cricket world will never forget. Iconic.#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/vamWNBTUEC — / (@hamzaakbar777) July 1, 2019

