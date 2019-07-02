First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 1st ODI Jul 01, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitterati hails Windies' spirit, Rihanna's presence as Lankans win tight contest at Durham

Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 23 runs in a contest that saw both Avishka Fernando and Nicholas Pooran slam their maiden ODI tons, and was attended by one Rihanna.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 02, 2019 00:24:19 IST

It was a day late and counted for little in the context of the Cricket World Cup, but there was no lack of tension as Sri Lanka fended off the West Indies by 23 runs.

Avishka Fernando scored 104 from 103 balls to guide Sri Lanka to 338-6, its highest total of the tournament, and Lasith Malinga took two early wickets to stymie the start of the run chase before adding another one late to all but finish it off.

West Indies, with some star power support from Rihanna on a blustery, slightly overcast day — no need for shade, or shelter from the rain — made a chase of it but ran out of time and finished 315-9.

Let us take a look at how folks on the social media reacted to the encounter:

Unlike a certain team chasing a similar target in a big-ticket clash on Sunday

  Rihanna's presence at Durham was perhaps the biggest talking point after Fernando and Pooran's centuries

Such commitment!

  Kudos to Pooran for making a match out of what seemed a dead contest

 

What a turnaround by Angelo Mathews

  Bowling his first delivery since December 2017, and getting the big wicket!

 

The drought continues!

  Perhaps the last time the two veterans meet in international cricket

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 00:24:19 IST

Tags : Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Nicholas Pooran, Rihanna, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, West Indies, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all