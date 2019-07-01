Sri Lanka are mathematically still alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 but still need wins in their remaining matches to keep that going. Their next opponents will be West Indies, who have just pride to play for on 1 July.

Sri Lanka's 20-run win over England had breathed life into their inconsistent campaign but a defeat against South Africa, in the very next game, hurt their semifinals chances.

The 1996 champions, who are seventh in the points table with six points from seven matches, need to win their final two games, and hope for favourable outcomes in the England and Pakistan's next fixtures.

With Sri Lanka's batting unit misfiring, the onus to secure favourable results has always been put on the experienced bowling attack led by veteran speedster Lasith Malinga. And with Nuwan Pradeep's exit (due to chickenpox), Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their bowling spearhead once again.

Jason Holder-led Windies, on the other hand, will look to finish on a high after being knocked out.

West Indies came into the tournament, tipped as a potential surprise package, especially after scoring 421 in the warm-up victory over New Zealand. They also started their World Cup campaign with a bang, demolishing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But since then, have gone from bad to worse. With five defeats, despite some bits of impressive cricket to them, the side has failed to hold on to their nerves in crucial junctures.

They currently occupy the penultimate spot just above Afghanistan on the points table, having crashed out of the semi-final race. But with nothing to lose, the West Indies will be playing for pride and could be unstoppable if their destructive batting line up, comprising power hitters like Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Shai Hope, clicks.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies match:

When will Sri Lanka vs West Indies match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies match will take place on 1 July, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies fixture will be played at The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street.

What time does the match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Ambris, Evin Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha , Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

(With inputs from PTI)