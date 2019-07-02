First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 1st ODI Jul 01, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 39 Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Holder says Windies will 'look after' Nicholas Pooran following maiden ODI ton

Pooran, well supported by Fabian Allen (51), got the West Indies close to a target of 339 –which would have been a new World Cup record for a winning side batting second –before they lost by 23 runs.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 02, 2019 10:02:00 IST

Chester-le-Street: West Indies captain Jason Holder vowed to "look after" Nicholas Pooran after his maiden one-day international century so nearly led to a stunning World Cup win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

Sri Lanka posted an imposing 338 for six, a total built on Avishka Fernando's first hundred at this level, in a match between two sides whose hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals had already evaporated before a ball was bowled at Chester-le-Street.

Nicholas Pooran scored his maiden ODI ton on Monday. Reuters

Nicholas Pooran scored his maiden ODI ton on Monday. Reuters

But Pooran, well supported by Fabian Allen (51), got the West Indies close to a target of 339 –which would have been a new World Cup record for a winning side batting second –before they lost by 23 runs.

Defeat meant the West Indies have now lost seven matches in a row after starting the tournament with an impressive win over Pakistan.

But Holder took some comfort from 23-year-old left-hander Pooran's century.

"Nicholas played an outstanding innings, he knocked it around as easily as he possibly could," said Holder as he reflected on Pooran's 118 off 103 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes.

"What he has produced is what we expect him to produce, we want him to get better and improve," the all-rounder added.

"We selected him for a reason and gave him full backing to go and play the game he wants to play.

"Yes he will make mistakes as a young player but it is important for development to take place.

"We will look after Nicholas the best we possibly can, I expect big things.

"He has got the talent, ability to change gears, he can improvise, has every shot in the locker and it is just a matter of him putting it together more often."

For the West Indies, the winners of the first two World Cups back in 1975 and 1979, it was yet another case of what might have been after they squandered chances to beat reigning champions Australia and then saw Carlos Brathwaite fall just short of what would have been a match-winning six against New Zealand.

"It is disappointing to come so close on a number of stages and not get that win," said Holder.

The West Indies end their involvement at this World Cup against Afghanistan, still searching for their first win of the tournament, on Thursday.

"We have shown some fight this entire campaign," said Holder.

"I'm proud of certain individuals who definitely put their hands up and put their hearts on the line."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 10:02:00 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Carlos Brathwaite, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Crickeet Team, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all